IND vs WI: Rohit, Jaiswal partnership and Ashwin fifer put India in control on Day 1 of first Test

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 80 runs for no loss at stumps on day one of the first Test between West Indies and India at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica.

The 21-year-old debutant finished at 40* at the close of play, while his partner was unbeaten on 30, chasing the West Indies first innings score of 150.

Jaiswal looked confident in his first innings in international cricket, even reverse sweeping Jomel Warrican through point during the last over of the day’s play.

Earlier, Indian spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shared eight wickets between them as the hosts West Indies were bundled out for 150 on the opening day of the first Test, here on Tuesday.

Making a comeback after his snub in the World Test Championship final, the premier Indian off-spinner Ashwin returned with 5/60, his 33rd five-wicket haul and fourth against the West Indies, as the hosts folded less than half-an-hour after tea.

In the process, Ashwin also became the third Indian bowler to reach 700 International wickets across formats.

He is the third Indian after Anil Kumble (956) and Harbhajan Singh (711) to reach the coveted milestone across formats.

Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) struck in the fourth over after tea when he trapped Kemar Roach LBW with a successful review.

Alick Athanaze (47) was the only bright spot for the Windies but only to miss a fifty on debut, dismissed by Ashwin three runs shy of the milestone.

Rest of the WI batter failed to apply themselves after skipper Kraigg Brathwaite opted to bat.

Athanaze went for a big heave but holed out to Shardul Thakur at mid-on.

-With inputs from PTI