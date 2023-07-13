MagazineBuy Print

Women’s Ashes 2023: Australia Women lose first ODI match since 2021; England wins first ODI by two wickets

Australia’s last defeat in the 50-over format came against India Women in September 2021 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay.

Published : Jul 13, 2023 00:12 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Heather Knight in action.
England’s Heather Knight in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England’s Heather Knight in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England Women ended Australia Women’s 15-match winning streak in ODIs as they won the first One-Day International of the Women’s Ashes by two wickets at the County Ground in Bristol on Thursday.

Australia’s last defeat in the 50-over format came against India Women in September 2021 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay.

England chased down 264 runs in 48.1 overs and registered the third highest run-chase against Australia in ODIs. New Zealand Women hold the record for chasing 276 in Auckland in 2017, followed by India’s 265 in the historic game at Mackay, which had ended Australia’s 26-match winning streak.

This was also England’s first win against Australia in ODI cricket since October 2017 and it came after losing eight consecutive games against the Southern Stars. Incidentally, England’s last win against Australia at home was also at Bristol, in July 2017.

The thrilling two-wicket win was set up by captain Heather Knight’s unbeaten 86-ball 75 while Kate Cross’ unbeaten cameo of 19 from 20 balls imparted the finishing touches.

The multi-format Women’s Ashes is still alive, with both England and Australia level on six points. However, Australia just needs one win from the next two ODIs to retain the Ashes.

Australia had bagged four points after winning the one-off Test before England bounced back with a 2-1 series win in the T20I leg.

The second ODI is on Sunday (July 16) in Southampton, followed by the third ODI on Tuesday (July 18) in Taunton.

