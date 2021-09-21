Australia women's cricket team registers 25th successive ODI win

It all began on an insanely hot day at Vadodara. In front of a big crowd, Australia defeated India by eight wickets with nearly 18 overs to spare in the first Women’s ODI at the Reliance Cricket Stadium on March 12, 2018.

The Australian team hasn't lost an ODI ever since. The side went on to win the three-match series against Pakistan at Kuala Lumpur, defeated New Zealand in Australia, England in England, West Indies in the West Indies and also bagged win against Sri Lanka.

On Tuesday, the side beat India by nine wickets at Mackay to register its 25th straight win. In 2003, under Ricky Ponting, Australia's men's team maintained a winning streak for 21 matches, but earlier this year, the record was broken by Australia's women's team when it defeated New Zealand in the first of its three-match series at Mount Maunganui.

“This is the strongest women’s team I have ever come across,” says former India all-rounder and commentator Reema Malhotra. “They are such a dominant side with great depth.”

She believes the team draws its strength from its domestic cricket and excellent selection policy. “The Women’s Big Bash League has helped their players immensely,” says Reema.

“And the Australian selectors tend to pick the right players. They reward hard work and back their players, even if some of them go through a tough period.”

Sujith Sumasunder, former India opener and Head of Education at the NCA who is doing his PhD in sports psychology, says what the Australian women’s team is doing is truly remarkable.

“When a team goes through a phase like this, nothing less than a win is expected of them,” he says. “And when they dominate the way they do, like Clive Lloyd’s West Indies side used to, they could intimidate the opposition.”