IND vs WI 1st Test Live Score Day 3: IND 312/2 (113); Jaiswal, Rohit hundreds take India’s lead near 200

- July 14, 2023 19:15King Kohli
- July 14, 2023 18:59IND vs WI| Scores at Day 2 Stumps
IND: 312/2 in 113 overs - Yashasvi Jaiswal - 143* (350), Virat Kohli 36* (96), Rohit Sharma 103 (221)
WI 150 all out 64.3 overs - Alick Athanaza 47 (99); R Ashwin 5/60, R Jadeja 3/26
- July 14, 2023 18:50Standing ovation, rightly so for YBJ!
- July 14, 2023 18:45Captain shone on day 2!
Rohit Sharma completed his 10th Test century during day 2 of the first Test between West Indies and India at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica on Thursday.
The century was the Indian captain’s third against the West Indies and his first in the Caribbean.
Rohit drove a full-toss from debutant Alick Athanaze through the covers to bring up the milestone.CHECK OUT THE FULL STORY HERE - READ
- July 14, 2023 18:40Jaiswal dedicates his 100 to his supporters!
- July 14, 2023 18:33Jaiswal taking tips from the best in business!
Picking up on the wise words from his captain and opening partner, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal crafted his own hundred on his Test debut in style against the West Indies.
India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal thanked Rohit Sharma for talking him through his Test debut on Thursday after the left-hander scored an unbeaten 143 against the West Indies in a sparkling opening partnership with his captain.
Jaiswal shared an opening stand of 229 with Rohit (103) as the tourist took control of the match at Windsor Park in Roseau, closing the second day’s play at 312-2 after dismissing the host for 150.
The first India batter to score a ton on debut outside Asia in over 21 years, he told reporters that Rohit’s insight and experience had been vital.CHECK OUT THE FULL STORY HERE - READ
- July 14, 2023 18:23Live Streaming Info
When and where to watch India vs West Indies 1st Test live in India?
The first Test between India and West Indies will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema and FanCode at 7:30 PM IST. Doordarshan (DD) Sports channel will show the Live telecast.
- July 14, 2023 18:19Welcome
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 3 of the first Test between West Indies and India at Windsor Park in Dominica. Stay Tuned for all the updates regarding the day’s play.
