Imran Tahir joins Texas Super Kings for Major League Cricket 2023 in USA

Major League Cricket (MLC) franchise Texas Super Kings roped in veteran spinner Imran Tahir on Wednesday ahead of the inaugural season, which begins on July 14.

Published : Jul 12, 2023 22:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Imran Tahir in action.
FILE PHOTO: Imran Tahir in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Imran Tahir in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Major League Cricket (MLC) franchise Texas Super Kings roped in veteran spinner Imran Tahir on Wednesday ahead of the inaugural season, which begins on July 14.

Tahir played for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings from 2018 to 2021 and was part of two title winning squads (2018 and 2021). The South African has also played for Delhi Capitals (2014-2016) and Rising Pune Supergiant (2017).

Tahir is Texas Super Kings’ eighth international signing and joins the likes of Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Dwayne Bravo, Devon Conway, Daniel Sams, Mitchell Santner and Gerald Coetzee.

In 59 IPL matches, Tahir has picked 82 wickets at an economy rate of 7.76 runs an over. The leg-spinner also has 173 ODI and 63 T20I wickets to his name in an international career that spanned from 2011 to 2019.

Texas begins its campaign against Los Angeles Knight Riders on July 14 at the Grand Prairie Stadium.

Related Topics

Imran Tahir /

Texas Super Kings /

Major League Cricket /

IPL /

Chennai Super Kings

