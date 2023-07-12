MLC 2023 Squads: Major League Cricket full list players, teams, international, domestic signings

The first-ever season of Major League Cricket (MLC) will begin on Friday, July 14 at the Grand Prairie Stadium. A total of 104 players have been included in the six-team competition, which will end on July 31. There are as many as 45 international signings made by the franchises for the tournament.

Each team can have a maximum of nine international players in the squad and can field upto six overseas players in the playing XI.

Four teams - Los Angeles Knight Riders, Texas Super Kings, MI New York and Seattle Orcas - are owned by owners of IPL (Indian Premier League) franchises. Orcas are owned by GMR Group, which is one of the owners of Delhi Capitals.

Here are the full squads for MLC 2023:

LOS ANGELES KNIGHT RIDERS SQUAD WICKETKEEPER Jaskaran Malhotra (domestic player). BATTERS Saif Badar (domestic player), Unmukt Chand (domestic player), Martin Guptill (New Zealand), Nitish Kumar (domestic player), Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Jason Roy (England), Gajanand Singh (domestic). ALL-ROUNDERS Corne Dry (domestic player), Sunil Narine (West Indies), Andre Russell (West Indies), Shadley Van Schalkwyk (domestic player), Bhaskar Yadram (domestic player). BOWLERS Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand), Spencer Johnson (Australia), Ali Khan (domestic player), Ali Sheikh (domestic player), Adam Zampa (Australia). Number of players: 18 International players: 8

TEXAS SUPER KINGS SQUAD WICKETKEEPERS Devon Conway (New Zealand), Lahiru Milantha (domestic player). BATTERS Sami Aslam (domestic player), Cody Shetty (domestic player), Faf du Plessis (South Africa), David Miller (South Africa), Saiteja Mukkamalla (domestic player). ALL-ROUNDERS Dwayne Bravo (West Indies), Milind Kumar (domestic player), Mohammad Mohsin (domestic player), Daniel Sams (Australia), Mitchell Santner (New Zealand), Zia Shahzad (domestic player), Cameron Stevenson (domestic player). BOWLERS Gerald Coetzee (South Africa), Calvin Savage (domestic player), Rusty Theron (domestic player). Number of players: 17 International players: 7

MI NEW YORK SQUAD WICKETKEEPERS Saideep Ganesh (domestic player), Shayan Jahangir (domestic player), Monank Patel (domestic player), Nicholas Pooran (West Indies). BATTERS Steven Taylor (domestic player). ALL-ROUNDERS Hammad Azam (domestic player), Dewald Brevis (South Africa), Tim David (Australia), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Kieron Pollard (West Indies), David Wiese (South Africa). BOWLERS Ehsan Adil (domestic player), Jason Behrendorff (Australia), Trent Boult (New Zealand), Nosthush Kenjige (domestic player), Sarbjeet Ladda (domestic player), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), Jessy Singh (domestic player). Number of players: 18 International players: 9

SAN FRANCISCO UNICORNS SQUAD WICKETKEEPERS Smit Patel (domestic player), Matthew Wade (Australia). BATTERS Finn Allen (New Zealand), Chaitanya Bishnoi (domestic player), Aaron Finch (Australia), Mackenzie Harvey (Australia), David White (domestic player). ALL-ROUNDERS Corey Anderson (domestic player), Shadab Khan (Pakistan), Tajinder Singh (domestic player), Marcus Stoinis (Australia). BOWLERS Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan), Amila Aponso (domestic player), Brody Couch (domestic player), Sanjay Krishnamurthi (domestic player), Carmi Le Roux (domestic player), Lungi Ngidi (South Africa), Liam Plunkett (domestic player), Haris Rauf (Pakistan). Number of players: 19 International players: 9

SEATTLE ORCAS SQUAD WICKETKEEPERS Quinton de Kock (South Africa), Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa). BATTERS Nauman Anwar (domestic player), Aaron Jones (domestic player). ALL-ROUNDERS Shehan Jayasuriya (domestic player), Nisarg Patel (domestic player), Angelo Perera (domestic player), Shubham Ranjane (domestic player), Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka), Phani Simhadri (domestic player), Harmeet Singh (domestic player). BOWLERS Cameron Gannon (domestic player), Wayne Parnell (South Africa), Matthew Tromp (domestic player), Andrew Tye (Australia). Number of players: 15 International players: 5