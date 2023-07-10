MLC 2023: Major League Cricket schedule, list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues and timings

The inaugural edition of Major League Cricket (MLC), the United States’ franchise cricket league, will kick-off from July 14 in Dallas with a game between Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders and end with the final on July 31.

Six teams will participate in the competition, which will be played in a single group round-robin format. All the 19 matches in the tournament will be held across two venues - Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas and Church Streek Park in Morrisville.

A total of 15 league matches will be played, followed by four play-off games. The league stage will end on July 26, following which the Eliminator and Qualifier 1 will be held on July 28. Qualifier 2 and the final will take place on July 29 and 31, respectively.

MLC 2023 FULL SCHEDULE