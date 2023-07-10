MLC 2023: Major League Cricket schedule, list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues and timings

The inaugural edition of Major League Cricket (MLC), the United States’ franchise cricket league, will kick-off from July 14 in Dallas with a game between Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders and end with the final on July 31.
Six teams will participate in the competition, which will be played in a single group round-robin format. All the 19 matches in the tournament will be held across two venues - Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas and Church Streek Park in Morrisville.
A total of 15 league matches will be played, followed by four play-off games. The league stage will end on July 26, following which the Eliminator and Qualifier 1 will be held on July 28. Qualifier 2 and the final will take place on July 29 and 31, respectively.
MLC 2023 FULL SCHEDULE
|FIXTURE
|DATE
|VENUE
|TIME
|Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders
|July 14
|Dallas
|6:00 AM IST
|MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns
|July 15
|Dallas
|2:00 AM IST
|Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom
|July 15
|Dallas
|6:00 AM IST
|San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas
|July 16
|Dallas
|6:00 AM IST
|Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom
|July 17
|Dallas
|2:00 AM IST
|Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York
|July 17
|Dallas
|6:00 AM IST
|Texas Super Kings vs MI New York
|July 18
|Dallas
|6:00 AM IST
|Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns
|July 19
|Dallas
|6:00 AM IST
|Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders
|July 21
|Morrisville
|3:00 AM IST
|Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings
|July 22
|Morrisville
|3:00 AM IST
|Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns
|July 23
|Morrisville
|3:00 AM IST
|Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas
|July 23
|Morrisville
|11:00 PM IST
|MI New York vs Washington Freedom
|July 24
|Morrisville
|3:00 AM IST
|San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings
|July 25
|Morrisville
|3:00 AM IST
|MI New York vs Seattle Orcas
|July 26
|Morrisville
|3:00 AM IST
|Eliminator (3 vs 4)
|July 28
|Dallas
|2:00 AM IST
|Qualifier 1 (1 vs 2)
|July 28
|Dallas
|6:00 AM IST
|Qualifier 2
|July 29
|Dallas
|6:00 AM IST
|Final
|July 31
|Dallas
|6:00 AM IST
