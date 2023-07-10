MagazineBuy Print

MLC 2023: Major League Cricket schedule, list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues and timings

MLC 2023 Schedule: Here are all the fixtures, match dates, venues and timings for the inaugural season of Major League Cricket, which begins on July 14 in the United States of America.

Published : Jul 10, 2023 21:33 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Faf du Plessis will lead Texas Super Kings in MLC 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Faf du Plessis will lead Texas Super Kings in MLC 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Faf du Plessis will lead Texas Super Kings in MLC 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The inaugural edition of Major League Cricket (MLC), the United States’ franchise cricket league, will kick-off from July 14 in Dallas with a game between Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders and end with the final on July 31.

Six teams will participate in the competition, which will be played in a single group round-robin format. All the 19 matches in the tournament will be held across two venues - Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas and Church Streek Park in Morrisville.

A total of 15 league matches will be played, followed by four play-off games. The league stage will end on July 26, following which the Eliminator and Qualifier 1 will be held on July 28. Qualifier 2 and the final will take place on July 29 and 31, respectively.

MLC 2023 FULL SCHEDULE

FIXTURE DATE VENUE TIME
Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders July 14 Dallas 6:00 AM IST
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns July 15 Dallas 2:00 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom July 15 Dallas 6:00 AM IST
San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas July 16 Dallas 6:00 AM IST
Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom July 17 Dallas 2:00 AM IST
Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York July 17 Dallas 6:00 AM IST
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York July 18 Dallas 6:00 AM IST
Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns July 19 Dallas 6:00 AM IST
Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders July 21 Morrisville 3:00 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings July 22 Morrisville 3:00 AM IST
Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns July 23 Morrisville 3:00 AM IST
Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas July 23 Morrisville 11:00 PM IST
MI New York vs Washington Freedom July 24 Morrisville 3:00 AM IST
San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings July 25 Morrisville 3:00 AM IST
MI New York vs Seattle Orcas July 26 Morrisville 3:00 AM IST
Eliminator (3 vs 4) July 28 Dallas 2:00 AM IST
Qualifier 1 (1 vs 2) July 28 Dallas 6:00 AM IST
Qualifier 2 July 29 Dallas 6:00 AM IST
Final July 31 Dallas 6:00 AM IST

