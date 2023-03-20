Major League Cricket (MLC) is officially sanctioned by US cricket. The latest global T20 franchise tournament will feature domestic cricketers from America alongside international T20 stars, offering them a platform to display their talents to a worldwide audience.

The first round of the player draft took place on March 19 at NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. The inaugural season of the MLC will be played between July 13-30 this year. Six teams will compete in the event, four of which are either wholly or partially owned by current Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises.

Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and Chennai Super Kings are the Indian investors. KKR owns the Los Angeles-based team, Mumbai takes charge of the New York-based franchise while Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, and DC have partnered to jointly own the Seattle Orcas team. CSK owners, will co-own the Texas-based team.

International cricketers Quinton de Kock, Mitchell Marsh, Anrich Nortje, Wanindu Hasaranga, Aaron Finch, and Marcus Stoinis have also been signed on Monday.

After the first half of the Minor League Cricket (MiLC) season in July, the teams will have another opportunity to select a U-23 domestic player through a similar draft process. With each team permitted to have a maximum of eight foreign players in its squad, international player signings will take place outside of the draft process. There can be 18 players in the squad at most.

Here is a look at the squads after the first round of MLC draft.

SEATTLE ORCAS

⦿ Harmeet Singh, all-rounder | Age: 30

Angelo Perera, batter | Age: 33 ⦿ Matthew Tromp, bowler | Age: 17

International signings: Quinton de Kock, Mitchell Marsh

WASHINGTON FREEDOM

⦿ Andries Gous, wicket keeper/batter | Age: 29

Justin Dill, bowler | Age: 28 ⦿ Akhilesh Bodugum, bowler | Age: 22

International signings: Anrich Nortje, Wanindu Hasaranga

MI NEW YORK

⦿ Steven Taylor, Batter | Age: 29

Kyle Phillip, bowler | Age: 26 ⦿ Saideep Ganesh, wicket keeper/batter | Age: 22

SAN FRANCISCO UNICORNS

⦿ Corey Anderson, all-rounder | Age: 32

Smit Patel, wicket keeper/batter | Age: 29 ⦿ Sanjay Krishnamurthi, all-rounder | Age: 19

International signings: Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis.

LOS ANGELES KNIGHT RIDERS

⦿ Ali Khan, bowler | Age: 32

Shadley Van Schalkwyk, all-rounder | Age: 34 ⦿ Bhaskar Yadram, all-rounder | Age: 23

TEXAS