Captain Pollard, Rashid, Boult headline MI New York 2023 squad for Major League Cricket

Kieron Pollard will captain MI New York, which features Rashid Khan, Nicholas Pooran, and Trent Boult amongst others in the Major Cricket League.

Published : Jun 14, 2023 18:33 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Kieron Pollard during the Mumbai Indians practice ahead of MI vs CSK Game in Mumbai.
FILE PHOTO: Kieron Pollard during the Mumbai Indians practice ahead of MI vs CSK Game in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Kieron Pollard during the Mumbai Indians practice ahead of MI vs CSK Game in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

MI New York announced the signing of nine international players, completing the roster of 18 cricketers. In addition to the players, MI has also announced its line-up of coaching staff for the inaugural season.

Mumbai Indians legend Kieron Pollard will captain the franchise and the roster also includes Afghanistan’s T20 captain Rashid Khan and former West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran.

They will be joined by New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult and the Aussie duo of the big-hitting Tim David and pacer Jason Behrendorff. The team will also feature rising South African star Dewald Brevis, pace sensation Kagiso Rabada and Namibian all-rounder David Wiese, who has previously represented South Africa as well. All the players except for David Wiese also play across multiple MI Teams – Mumbai Indians, MI Cape Town and MI Emirates, forming a strong core for MI, globally.

Akash Ambani, Owner of Mumbai Indians, said, “We are thrilled to unveil team MI New York in the upcoming Major League Cricket season. Stalwart Pollard is leading the team which has international superstars Rashid Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, and Kagiso Rabada. It is an extraordinary line-up of youth, experience, and power. Further, we have exciting talent in the form of Tim David and Brevis, while Jason Behrendorff and David Wiese are proven performers. Combined with the exceptional skills of our local US players, we are confident that MI New York will raise the bar of competition in the cricket ecosystem of the US. We are dedicated to providing our fans with the quintessential MI brand of cricket.”

Former SA & MI player and MI Cape Town General Manager Robin Peterson will be the head coach, joined by Mumbai Indians legend Lasith Malinga, as bowling coach. J Arun Kumar and James Pamment will take charge as the batting and fielding coaches respectively.

