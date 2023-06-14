Magazine

Australia dominates Test batting rankings ahead of Ashes

In the latest update from the ICC, Marnus Labuschagne retains top spot with team-mates Steve Smith and Travis Head just below him.

Published : Jun 14, 2023 18:31 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne in action.
Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia will head into the Ashes series with its batters occupying the top three spots in the men’s Test rankings.

In the latest weekly update from the International Cricket Council published on Wednesday, Marnus Labuschagne retains top spot with team-mates Steve Smith and Travis Head just below him.

The last time batters from the same side occupied the top three places was in 1984, when West Indies players Gordon Greenidge, Clive Lloyd and Larry Gomes filled the slots.

‘This year was a validation that I am on the right path,’ says high-flying Sai Sudharsan

Smith scored a century in Australia’s World Test Championship final win over India last week, while Head rises from sixth after scoring 163 in the same game at The Oval.

Joe Root is the highest England batter at sixth in the list.

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has moved up to sixth in the bowling rankings after taking five wickets in the match against India. His captain Pat Cummins remains third, with England’s James Anderson second.

The first Ashes Test begins at Edgbaston on Friday.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
