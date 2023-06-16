Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

MLC 2023: Faf du Plessis named captain of Texas Super Kings

The franchise tweeted the appointment of the South African as skipper of its side which will be coached by Stephen Fleming.

Published : Jun 16, 2023 19:57 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Faf du Plessis will lead Texas Super Kings in MLC 2023. (File Photo)
Faf du Plessis will lead Texas Super Kings in MLC 2023. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre
infoIcon

Faf du Plessis will lead Texas Super Kings in MLC 2023. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Faf du Plessis will lead the Texas Super Kings in the upcoming Major Cricket League (MLC) 2023, the franchise announced on Friday.

ALSO READ
Handling Indian superstars has got Nitin Menon ‘match ready’ for Ashes

The franchise tweeted the appointment of the South African as skipper of its side which will be coached by Stephen Fleming. The former New Zealand captain is also in charge of the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings and SA20.

International players like Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Ambati Rayudu and David Miller are part of the Texas Super Kings’ and now du Plessis joins the side as their leader.

It will be a reunion for Rayudu, Santner and Conway as the trio were part of the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings that won the IPL 2023.

The Dallas-based side will also feature Dwayne Bravo, who is Super Kings’ bowling coach, as a player in the MLC. In the coaching department, Fleming will be assisted by Eric Simmons and Albie Morkel.

The MLC 2023 is a six-team tournament that is scheduled to take place from July 14-31 and will be played in Dallas, Texas.

Related Topics

Faf du Plessis /

Texas Super Kings /

MLC 2023 /

Ambati Rayudu

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 1: England 222/5 (49 overs); Root fifty, Bairstow rebuild vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  2. MLC 2023: Faf du Plessis named captain of Texas Super Kings
    Team Sportstar
  3. Durand Cup: Rajasthan United FC announces 29-member squad
    Team Sportstar
  4. Serie A: Monza claim shock 1-0 win over Juventus, Di Maria sees red
    Reuters
  5. Cyclist dies from injuries after fall into ravine on Tour of Switzerland
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. MLC 2023: Faf du Plessis named captain of Texas Super Kings
    Team Sportstar
  2. Handling Indian superstars has got Nitin Menon ‘match ready’ for Ashes
    PTI
  3. Two hat-tricks in one over, for English 12-year-old
    Reuters
  4. Bangladesh declares with mammoth 661-run lead in Afghanistan Test
    AFP
  5. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 1: England 222/5 (49 overs); Root fifty, Bairstow rebuild vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 1: England 222/5 (49 overs); Root fifty, Bairstow rebuild vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  2. MLC 2023: Faf du Plessis named captain of Texas Super Kings
    Team Sportstar
  3. Durand Cup: Rajasthan United FC announces 29-member squad
    Team Sportstar
  4. Serie A: Monza claim shock 1-0 win over Juventus, Di Maria sees red
    Reuters
  5. Cyclist dies from injuries after fall into ravine on Tour of Switzerland
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment