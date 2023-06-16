MLC 2023: Faf du Plessis named captain of Texas Super Kings

Published : Jun 16, 2023 19:57 IST - 1 MIN READ

Faf du Plessis will lead the Texas Super Kings in the upcoming Major Cricket League (MLC) 2023, the franchise announced on Friday.

The franchise tweeted the appointment of the South African as skipper of its side which will be coached by Stephen Fleming. The former New Zealand captain is also in charge of the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings and SA20.

International players like Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Ambati Rayudu and David Miller are part of the Texas Super Kings’ and now du Plessis joins the side as their leader.

It will be a reunion for Rayudu, Santner and Conway as the trio were part of the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings that won the IPL 2023.

The Dallas-based side will also feature Dwayne Bravo, who is Super Kings’ bowling coach, as a player in the MLC. In the coaching department, Fleming will be assisted by Eric Simmons and Albie Morkel.

The MLC 2023 is a six-team tournament that is scheduled to take place from July 14-31 and will be played in Dallas, Texas.