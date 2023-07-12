MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs WI, 1st Test: Jaiswal, Kishan make Test debuts

Jaiswal and Kishan become holders of Test caps 306 and 307 for the Indian Test team.

Published : Jul 12, 2023 19:16 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan pose after receiving their Test caps during the first Test against the West Indies at Dominica.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan pose after receiving their Test caps during the first Test against the West Indies at Dominica. | Photo Credit: BCCI Twitter
infoIcon

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan pose after receiving their Test caps during the first Test against the West Indies at Dominica. | Photo Credit: BCCI Twitter

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan will be making their Test debuts during the first Test match against the West Indies at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica.

Jaiswal represents Mumbai in domestic cricket whereas Kishan plies his trade for Jharkhand.

More: Follow the live blog from Day 1 of the first Test between West Indies and India at Roseau, Dominica

Indian Captain Rohit Sharma announced in the pre-match press conference yesterday that 21-year-old Jaiswal will make his debut for India, adding that he would open the innings with Shubman Gill dropping to number 3.

Jaiswal was part of the reserve squad during the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia last month.

The southpaw has scored 1845 First Class (FC) runs at an impressive average of 80.21, with nine hundreds and two half-centuries.

Read More: WI vs IND: New-look Indian pace attack to take shape in fresh WTC cycle

Wicket-keeper batter Kishan on the other hand was part of India’s Test squad for the Border Gavaskar trophy series at home against Australia. Srikar Bharat was India’s first-choice keeper for the series with Ishan acting as his deputy.

Kishan was also added to the WTC squad after an injury to KL Rahul.

The 24-year-old has scored 2985 FC runs at an average of 38.76, with six centuries and 16 fifties.

Related stories

Related Topics

India vs West Indies /

Yashasvi Jaiswal /

Ishan Kishan /

Rohit Sharma /

Shubman Gill

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs WI, 1st Test: Jaiswal, Kishan make Test debuts
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs WI: Five West Indies players to watch out for ahead of the Test series
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2023 Live Score, Quarterfinals: Jabeur vs Rybakina goes to 3rd set; Eubanks vs Medvedev underway; Alcaraz vs Rune later; Sabalenka wins
    Team Sportstar
  4. Live Score IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 1: Brathwaite, Chanderpaul open for West Indies; Siraj starts with new ball
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Sabalenka overpowers Keys to book semifinal spot
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs WI, 1st Test: Jaiswal, Kishan make Test debuts
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy 2023 final: Vihari scores fifty but West Zone wrests control on rain-hit Day 1
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Live Score IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 1: Brathwaite, Chanderpaul open for West Indies; Siraj starts with new ball
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings: When and where to watch TNPL final - live streaming and telecast info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shah, Ashraf finalise Asia Cup schedule; Indo-Pak matches in Dambulla
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs WI, 1st Test: Jaiswal, Kishan make Test debuts
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs WI: Five West Indies players to watch out for ahead of the Test series
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2023 Live Score, Quarterfinals: Jabeur vs Rybakina goes to 3rd set; Eubanks vs Medvedev underway; Alcaraz vs Rune later; Sabalenka wins
    Team Sportstar
  4. Live Score IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 1: Brathwaite, Chanderpaul open for West Indies; Siraj starts with new ball
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Sabalenka overpowers Keys to book semifinal spot
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment