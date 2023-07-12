IND vs WI, 1st Test: Jaiswal, Kishan make Test debuts

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan will be making their Test debuts during the first Test match against the West Indies at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica.

Jaiswal represents Mumbai in domestic cricket whereas Kishan plies his trade for Jharkhand.

Indian Captain Rohit Sharma announced in the pre-match press conference yesterday that 21-year-old Jaiswal will make his debut for India, adding that he would open the innings with Shubman Gill dropping to number 3.

Jaiswal was part of the reserve squad during the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia last month.

The southpaw has scored 1845 First Class (FC) runs at an impressive average of 80.21, with nine hundreds and two half-centuries.

Wicket-keeper batter Kishan on the other hand was part of India’s Test squad for the Border Gavaskar trophy series at home against Australia. Srikar Bharat was India’s first-choice keeper for the series with Ishan acting as his deputy.

Kishan was also added to the WTC squad after an injury to KL Rahul.

The 24-year-old has scored 2985 FC runs at an average of 38.76, with six centuries and 16 fifties.