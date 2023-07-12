IND vs WI: Ashwin records 700th international wicket, third Indian after Kumble, Harbhajan

India’s ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin completed 700 wickets in international cricket on Wednesday during day one of the first Test match against West Indies at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica.

Ashwin reached the feat with the wicket of Alzarri Joseph in the 53rd over, followed by the scalp of debutant Alick Athanaze in the 55th over, who scored a well-fought 47 before Shardul Thakur completed an easy catch at mid-on.

He became the third Indian after Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh and seventeenth overall to get to the milestone.

The 36-year-old has 477 Test scalps to his name in addition to 151 ODI wickets and 72 T20I wickets.

Ashwin who made a comeback into the team after being dropped for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia took his first wicket of the day, dismissing opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul for 12.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite tried to take the game to Ashwin, hitting sweeps and lofted shots down the ground and over cow corner. But the master spinner outsmarted the opener, keeping the ball outside off and forcing the batter to edge one straight up and into captain Rohit Sharma’s hands at cover.