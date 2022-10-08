Cricket

BAN vs NZ Live Streaming Info, T20 Tri-Series Match 3: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand

BAN vs NZ Live Streaming Info: Here is how you can watch the third match of the T20 Tri-Series between Bangladesh and New Zealand on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
08 October, 2022 22:42 IST
08 October, 2022 22:42 IST
Kane Williamson of New Zealand in action.

Kane Williamson of New Zealand in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

BAN vs NZ Live Streaming Info: Here is how you can watch the third match of the T20 Tri-Series between Bangladesh and New Zealand on Sunday.

Bangladesh will face New Zealand in the third match of the T20 Tri-Series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday.

Both teams are coming off losses against Pakistan. While Bangladesh lost to Pakistan by 21 runs on Friday, the Kiwis went down to Babar Azam’s men by six wickets on Saturday.

Where can I watch the live streaming of BAN vs NZ T20 Tri-Series match?

The third match of the T20 Tri-Series between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on Amazon Prime Video in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast BAN vs NZ T20 Tri-Series match?

There is no LIVE telecast available of the T20 Tri-Series in India.

At what time will BAN vs NZ T20 Tri-Series match start?

The third match of the T20 Tri-series between Bangladesh and New Zealand will begin at 11:30 AM IST.

Where will BAN vs NZ Tri-Series match be played?

The third match of the T20 Tri-series between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be held at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Bumrah out of T20 World Cup 2022: What now for Team India?

Bumrah’s stress fracture: John Gloster, former India physio, explains the pacer’s injury, recovery for T20 World Cup

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us