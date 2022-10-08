BAN vs NZ Live Streaming Info, T20 Tri-Series Match 3: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand

Bangladesh will face New Zealand in the third match of the T20 Tri-Series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday.

Both teams are coming off losses against Pakistan. While Bangladesh lost to Pakistan by 21 runs on Friday, the Kiwis went down to Babar Azam’s men by six wickets on Saturday.

Where can I watch the live streaming of BAN vs NZ T20 Tri-Series match?

The third match of the T20 Tri-Series between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on Amazon Prime Video in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast BAN vs NZ T20 Tri-Series match?

There is no LIVE telecast available of the T20 Tri-Series in India.

At what time will BAN vs NZ T20 Tri-Series match start?

The third match of the T20 Tri-series between Bangladesh and New Zealand will begin at 11:30 AM IST.

Where will BAN vs NZ Tri-Series match be played?

The third match of the T20 Tri-series between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be held at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.