Bangladesh calls up Hridoy for Mushfiqur in Sri Lanka Test

Batting mainstay Mushfiqur was ruled out of the series due to a thumb injury he sustained in the third and final one-day international in Chittagong on Monday.

Published : Mar 20, 2024 23:46 IST , Dhaka - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh’s Towhid Hridoy in action.
FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh’s Towhid Hridoy in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bangladesh on Wednesday handed batters Towhid Hridoy his maiden Test call-up, replacing injured Mushfiqur Rahim in the two-match series against Sri Lanka, beginning on Friday in Sylhet.

Batting mainstay Mushfiqur was ruled out of the series due to a thumb injury he sustained in the third and final one-day international in Chittagong on Monday.

Hridoy has played 30 ODIs and 14 T20Is but is yet to make his Test debut.

The former Under-19 World Cup winner averages 48.05 after 14 first-class matches.

Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka 2-1 in the ODI series. Sri Lanka won the preceding three-match T20 series 2-1.

The second Test, which is part of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle, will begin in Chittagong on March 30.

Bangladesh Test squad:
Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan, Shadman Islam, Liton Das, Mominul Haque, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mushfik Hasan, Nahid Rana

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

