Bangladesh calls up Hridoy for Mushfiqur in Sri Lanka Test

Bangladesh on Wednesday handed batters Towhid Hridoy his maiden Test call-up, replacing injured Mushfiqur Rahim in the two-match series against Sri Lanka, beginning on Friday in Sylhet.

Batting mainstay Mushfiqur was ruled out of the series due to a thumb injury he sustained in the third and final one-day international in Chittagong on Monday.

Hridoy has played 30 ODIs and 14 T20Is but is yet to make his Test debut.

The former Under-19 World Cup winner averages 48.05 after 14 first-class matches.

Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka 2-1 in the ODI series. Sri Lanka won the preceding three-match T20 series 2-1.

The second Test, which is part of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle, will begin in Chittagong on March 30.