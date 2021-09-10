Bangladesh umpire Nadir Shah passes away

Former Bangladesh umpire Nadir Shah lost his prolonged battle with cancer at 57. He passed away on Friday.

Shah officiated in 40 ODIs, three T20Is and three women's ODIs since March 2006. He was the television umpire in six Tests and 23 ODIs.

He was also a domestic cricketer in Bangladesh for nearly two decades.

His career as an international umpire ended in 2013, when he was banned by the Bangladesh Cricket Board on corruption charges.

The BCB lifted the ban three years later and allowed him to officiate in domestic games.