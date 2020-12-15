Cricket Cricket West Indies cricket team to tour Bangladesh in January 2021 The Bangladesh away series was given the go-ahead following a recommendation from Cricket West Indies’ Medical Advisory Committee. Team Sportstar 15 December, 2020 20:13 IST The West Indies national cricket team will play two Tests and three ODIs in Bangladesh (File Photo). - Getty Images Team Sportstar 15 December, 2020 20:13 IST Cricket West Indies (CWI) has approved the tour of Bangladesh, subject to the finalisation of the medical and logistical details within the tour's Memorandum of Understanding.The series was given the go-ahead following a recommendation from CWI’s Medical Advisory Committee (MAC), having received a detailed report from the pre-tour visit of Bangladesh by CWI director and member of the CWI and ICC MAC, Dr Mansingh and security manager, Paul Slowe.READ | Sunrisers Hyderabad names Tom Moody as director of cricket CWI will continue discussions with the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the West Indies Players’ Association to fine-tune the various arrangements in order to ensure the health and safety of the players and team management.The provisional tour schedule:January 10: West Indies arrivesJanuary 18: One-Day warm-up match, BKSP, SavarJanuary 20: 1st ODI, SBNCS, DhakaJanuary 22: 2nd ODI, SBNCS, DhakaJanuary 25: 3rd ODI, ZACS, ChattogramJanuary 28-31: Four-Day warm-up, M.A. Aziz Stadium, ChattogramFebruary 3-7: 1st Test Match, ZACS, ChattogramFebruary 11-15: 2nd Test Match, SBNCS, Dhaka Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos