West Indies cricket team to tour Bangladesh in January 2021

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has approved the tour of Bangladesh, subject to the finalisation of the medical and logistical details within the tour's Memorandum of Understanding.

The series was given the go-ahead following a recommendation from CWI’s Medical Advisory Committee (MAC), having received a detailed report from the pre-tour visit of Bangladesh by CWI director and member of the CWI and ICC MAC, Dr Mansingh and security manager, Paul Slowe.

CWI will continue discussions with the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the West Indies Players’ Association to fine-tune the various arrangements in order to ensure the health and safety of the players and team management.

The provisional tour schedule:

January 10: West Indies arrives

January 18: One-Day warm-up match, BKSP, Savar

January 20: 1st ODI, SBNCS, Dhaka

January 22: 2nd ODI, SBNCS, Dhaka

January 25: 3rd ODI, ZACS, Chattogram

January 28-31: Four-Day warm-up, M.A. Aziz Stadium, Chattogram

February 3-7: 1st Test Match, ZACS, Chattogram

February 11-15: 2nd Test Match, SBNCS, Dhaka