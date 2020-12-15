BCCI AGM to be held in Ahmedabad on December 24

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s Annual General Meeting will be held at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 24. Sportstar understands that the representatives of the affiliated units who attend the meeting will have to undergo RT-PCR tests on December 23.

The notice for the meeting, issued last week, had not specified the venue since the BCCI was in consultation with the Maharashtra state government authorities on whether the AGM could be organised at its headquarters in Mumbai. But as it was confirmed that the permission was unlikely to be obtained, the BCCI decided to finalise Ahmedabad as the venue of the meeting.

As per the final electoral list issued by electoral officer A.K. Joti - the former Chief Election Commissioner - state associations of Punjab, Rajasthan, Odisha, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, Railways, Services, Nagaland and All-India Universities have been left out of the list. It is believed that they have been left out of the list due to failure to follow rules and fulfill the technicalities.

As per the new BCCI constitution, there are 38 affiliated units.

A couple of days ago, when the draft list was released, the inclusion of Rajeev Shukla - former Indian Premier League chairman - as the representative of Uttar Pradesh had raised eyebrows as many members believed that he should be on a mandatory three-year cooling off period. But in the final electoral list, Shukla has been confirmed as the UPCA representative.

In a letter to the state units - which Sportstar has accessed - BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote: “As you are aware that our long-drawn battle against COVID-19 has not ended yet, the BCCI medical team has chalked out a detailed plan for everyone’s safety and wellbeing. While we gather to take stock of the season gone by and look at the road ahead, it is important that we don’t let our guard down.”

"The pandemic has unleashed unprecedented challenges but we have done our best to ride this tide. With your unflinching support and cooperation, we were able to pull off a tournament of the magnitude of the IPL. Time has now come to get back on our feet and resume our cricketing operations at home. I firmly believe that with discussion and dialogue, we will be able to turn the corner. Let us strictly follow the guidelines and adhere to the protocols set for the AGM,” Shah wrote.