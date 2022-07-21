Paytm to transfer BCCI title rights to Mastercard

Paytm has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to assign its India Home Cricket title rights to a third party - Mastercard.

Sportstar understands that the current agreement between Paytm and the BCCI runs from September 2019 to March 31, 2023. However, the company missed the July, 2021 timeline to request for reassignment of the sponsorship. But considering the relationship between the two parties, the BCCI will consider Paytm’s request.

“The office-bearers will consult the legal team and take a call accordingly,” a source in the Board said.