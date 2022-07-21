Cricket

Paytm to transfer BCCI title rights to Mastercard

The current agreement between Paytm and the BCCI runs from September 2019 to March 31, 2023.

Shayan Acharya
21 July, 2022 22:16 IST
FILE PHOTO: Paytm missed the July, 2021 timeline to request for reassignment of the sponsorship. But considering the relationship between the two parties, the BCCI will consider Paytm’s request.

FILE PHOTO: Paytm missed the July, 2021 timeline to request for reassignment of the sponsorship. But considering the relationship between the two parties, the BCCI will consider Paytm's request.

Paytm has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to assign its India Home Cricket title rights to a third party - Mastercard.

Sportstar understands that the current agreement between Paytm and the BCCI runs from September 2019 to March 31, 2023. However, the company missed the July, 2021 timeline to request for reassignment of the sponsorship. But considering the relationship between the two parties, the BCCI will consider Paytm’s request.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 to start in December: BCCI

“The office-bearers will consult the legal team and take a call accordingly,” a source in the Board said.

