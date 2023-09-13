Ben Stokes (182 off 124) registered his name in record books by scoring the highest One-Day international score for England in the third ODI against New Zealand at the Kennington Oval in London on Wednesday.
He beat Jason Roy’s previous record of 180, which came in 2018 against Australia in men’s cricket and Charlotte Edwards ‘173 against Ireland in women’s cricket.
The 32-year-old hammered nine sixes and 15 fours, accumulating a total of 24 boundaries, propelling England past 350 with over five overs remaining.
The left-hander also completed 3000 ODI runs and scored his fourth ODI century during his swashbuckling innings
He got out in the 45th over while trying to clear the mid-wicket boundary off to Ben Lister.
More to follow
Latest on Sportstar
- Ben Stokes registers highest score for England in ODIs with 182 innings vs New Zealand
- Sunil Chhetri part of Indian football team’s revised Asian Games squad
- “We have respect for the national team” - East Bengal head coach Cuadrat on releasing Indian players for Asian Games
- Indian Grand Prix MotoGP 2023: Wildcard K.Y. Ahamed set to become first Indian to compete in Moto3
- Indian sports news wrap, September 13
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE