Ben Stokes registers highest score for England in ODIs with 182 innings vs New Zealand

Ben Stokes (182 off 124) registered his name in record books by scoring the highest One-Day international score for England in the third ODI against New Zealand at the Kennington Oval in London on Wednesday.

He beat Jason Roy’s previous record of 180, which came in 2018 against Australia in men’s cricket and Charlotte Edwards ‘173 against Ireland in women’s cricket.

The 32-year-old hammered nine sixes and 15 fours, accumulating a total of 24 boundaries, propelling England past 350 with over five overs remaining.

The left-hander also completed 3000 ODI runs and scored his fourth ODI century during his swashbuckling innings

He got out in the 45th over while trying to clear the mid-wicket boundary off to Ben Lister.

More to follow