Ben Stokes to lead England against Pakistan

England all-rounder Ben Stokes will return to international cricket in the Royal London Series against Pakistan at home.

He will be leading the England ODI side for the first time.

Stokes had injured his left index finger while fielding for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

"The announcement comes after the news that three members of the initial playing group and four members of the management staff had tested positive for COVID-19, and consequently the entire squad initially selected was required to isolate," the ECB said in a release.

READ| England wins ODI series over Sri Lanka as rain washes out third ODI

Chris Silverwood, who had taken a break after the New Zealand Tests, is back as head coach. And there are nine uncapped players in the squad.

Ashley Giles, the managing director of England men's cricket, said: "It's a great opportunity to play on the biggest stage, and for most of the players selected it's not necessarily something they would have been expecting 24 hours ago. It's an exciting group of players, with some young talent and some players who have impressed at domestic level over a long period of time.

READ| Sam Curran takes five wickets as England beats Sri Lanka in second ODI

"We're in unprecedented territory, in terms of replacing an entire squad and management team, and I'm very proud of how everyone has come together in order to get it done - both those within the ECB and from the county game.

"Ben hasn't captained our ODI side before so it's a huge honour for him. We all wish him well and it's a role I'm sure he'll thrive in."

Three players and four staff members from England's cricket team have tested positive for COVID-19. "Following PCR tests administered yesterday (Monday) in Bristol, The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) can confirm that seven members - three players and four management team members - of the England Men's ODI party have tested positive for COVID-19," the ECB said in a statement.