Biggest ODI wins: India records best win chasing vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 final

India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets and balls to win its eighth men’s ODI Asia Cup title in Colombo on Sunday.
A terrific bowling performance led by Mohammed Siraj’s 6 for 21 helped India bundle Sri Lanka out for just 50 - the lowest-total ever in the Asia Cup - before waltzing in the chase.
Openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill powered India to a comfortable victory in just 6.1 overs.
BIGGEST WINS BY BALLS REMAINING IN ODIS
|Team
|Margin (balls left)
|Opposition
|Target
|Year
|Venue
|Sri Lanka
|274
|Zimbabwe
|39
|2001
|Colombo
|Sri Lanka
|272
|Canada
|37
|2003
|Paarl
|Nepal
|268
|USA
|36
|2020
|Kirtipur
|New Zealand
|264
|Bangladesh
|94
|2007
|Queenstown
|India
|263
|Sri Lanka
|51
|2023
|Colombo
Earlier, this year, India also recorded the biggest win-margin by runs in ODIs when it thrashed Sri Lanka by 317 runs in Thiruvananthapuram. Siraj was the wrecker-in-chief in that game too, recording figures of 4/32.
