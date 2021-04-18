Cricket Cricket CAB takes strict action against Victoria Sporting Club for violating registration protocols CAB imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Victoria Sporting Club and has suspended a player for violating rules regarding registration of outstation players Y.B.Sarangi KOLKATA 18 April, 2021 13:03 IST CAB Secretary Avishek Dalmiya said that CAB has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to corrupt practices, (Representative Image ) - Getty Images Y.B.Sarangi KOLKATA 18 April, 2021 13:03 IST The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Victoria Sporting Club and has suspended a player for violating rules regarding registration of outstation players in one of its second division tournaments.“The association has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to corrupt practices. Accordingly, the association, after hearing the parties, decided to impose a two-year ban on Rounak Singh from participating in CAB tournaments." RELATED|Sikkim Cricket Association alerts BCCI ACU about corrupt man trying to dupe players"The association also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Victoria Sporting Club and reversed the result of its semifinal match," said CAB president Avishek Dalmiya. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.