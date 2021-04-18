CAB takes strict action against Victoria Sporting Club for violating registration protocols

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Victoria Sporting Club and has suspended a player for violating rules regarding registration of outstation players in one of its second division tournaments.

“The association has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to corrupt practices. Accordingly, the association, after hearing the parties, decided to impose a two-year ban on Rounak Singh from participating in CAB tournaments."

RELATED|Sikkim Cricket Association alerts BCCI ACU about corrupt man trying to dupe players

"The association also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Victoria Sporting Club and reversed the result of its semifinal match," said CAB president Avishek Dalmiya.