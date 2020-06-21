CAB organises webinar for women cricketers

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Sunday organised a wicket-keeping webinar for the benefit of the women cricketers of the state under the guidance of former Indian stumper Deep Dasgupta

Elite women’s team players Richa Ghosh, Parna Paul, Aparna Mondal and Sanstitha Biswas participated in the webinar. Head coach Shib Sankar Pal and batting coach Charanjit Singh also took part.

Dasgupta mostly emphasised the importance of mental health. “It had more to do with mentally being strong and focused and how to stay positive with cricketing issues. Staying positive now matters the most and it will have a positive effect when they (players) get back to the ground. What to keep in mind during their drills was another topic of discussion,” said Dasgupta.

Pal welcomed the session. “They got morally boosted. It will give them more confidence when they play again. They are regularly in touch with cricket. When the girls practise again, Deep will be present for some classes,” he said.

Richa Ghosh, who attended the webinar, said, “It was a useful session and taught us how to stay positive in a game even if you make a mistake. We asked questions to Deep Sir and he answered them, talking about his experience.”