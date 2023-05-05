Super Kings Academy to open first overseas centre in London 

After five centres in India, the Super Kings Academy is set to go global with its first overseas facility in Berkshire, United Kingdom.

The Super Kings Academy Berkshire will be mentored by former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta. The academy will be at Crosfields School, Reading, Berkshire and will have 6 outdoor turf pitches, 6 Astro Turf pitches, 6 indoor pitches and a gym. Coaching classes for girls and boys will commence in June 2023.

Speaking about the Super Kings Academy in Berkshire, K.S Viswanathan, Chennai Super Kings CEO, said: “We are thrilled to take Super Kings Academy to the United Kingdom. Geographical boundaries in cricket are shrinking in the last few years. When we started Super Kings Academy last summer, we wanted to spread our wings not just across India but also around the world. We are glad to take the first step in that direction. “Super Kings Academy is known for world-class facilities and expert coaching. The academy in Berkshire will be no different. I’m confident that the academy in Berkshire is in trusted hands.”

“As a global franchise, we are happy to nurture talent outside India as well, who will hopefully go on to play for higher levels.”

A general view inside the new Super Kings academy in Berkshire, United Kingdom. | Photo Credit: CSKCL Media

Speaking about the academy in Berkshire, Deep Dasgupta said: “It is my honour and privilege to be a part of the first Super Kings Academy outside India in England and want to thank the Super Kings management for the faith and trust.

“The Super Kings Academy Berkshire will be a high-performance academy with a holistic focus on cricket skills, strength & conditioning, mentality and nutrition.”

“I have always been passionate about coaching and look forward to sharing my experiences of playing for India, coaching an IPL team, an India-emerging team, Bengal and my insights from the commentary box to young girls and boys. “We will also be using exchange programmes, tours and CSK coaching methodologies.”

Interested students can visit uk.superkingsacademy.com for more details and to register.