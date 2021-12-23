Cheteshwar Pujara backs Indian batters to tackle lateral movement in South Africa

Cheteshwar Pujara feels the current batting line-up can tackle lateral movement on pace-friendly tracks in South Africa.

"When you are a visiting team, you know that there is pace and bounce and there is lateral movement and to face the fast bowlers is always a big challenge when you go out of India," Pujara said in a video posted by BCCI on its Twitter handle.

"This is a much more balanced batting line-up, and I think we will be able to tackle that. Most of the (Indian) players have played in South Africa in the past, it is an experienced side, and in terms of preparation, we know what is expected of us.

"Most of the teams play well in their home conditions, and it's the same with the South African team. They have one of the best bowling line-ups, and facing one of the best fast bowlers has always been challenging," said the 33-year-old.

Another thing that could work in India's favour is many of their squad members have recently played red-ball cricket in Australia and England. India had retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy after beating Australia 2-1 in the four-match series early in the year. Virat Kohli's side will also return to England with a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series in July 2022.

"Having done well in England and Australia will make a big difference in this squad's confidence and self-belief," Pujara said.

"And with our bowling and batting line-up, I am very confident that we have the capacity to win a series in South Africa."

Pujara also dwelt on the advantage of having played in these conditions before. "When I came here in 2011, Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel were at their peak. I visited again in 2013 and 2017, so I understood what to expect.

"With experience, you learn so many things. I feel you start to believe in your preparation and don't need to change too many things. Because of my tours of South Africa and Australia, I know the conditions a little better."