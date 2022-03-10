Cheteshwar Pujara joins Sussex for 2022 County season, one-day tournament

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has signed a contract with Sussex for the upcoming English county season on Thursday.

Pujara will replace Australia batter Travis Head who opted out of his contract due to increased international commitments and family obligations. “Pujara will arrive in time for the first Championship match of the season and remain until at least the end of the RL50 competition,” Sussex said in its statement.

The English county season will begin on April 7 and Sussex will play its first match from April 14 against Derbyshire.

“I am excited and honoured to be a part of the historic Sussex County Cricket Club for the upcoming season. I do look forward to joining up with the Sussex family soon and be a part of its rich cricketing history. Over the years I have always enjoyed my time in the UK playing county cricket, so eagerly looking forward to the new stint and hope to contribute to the club’s success," said Pujara.

READ: Skipper Mithali rues top-order display in run-chase against New Zealand

Pujara who find no bidders in the IPL 2022 auction, will be up for his fourth county club after previous assignments with Yorkshire, Nottighamshire and Derbyshire.

The 34-year-old skipped the opportunity for a county stint in 2021 after being picked up by Chennai Super Kings in the IPL ahead of India's Test tour to England.

Pujara had also signed up for a brief stint with Gloucestershire in 2020 before his contract was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Excited to join the Sussex family, and looking forward to contributing to the Club's success this county season https://t.co/FV5X67O2OW — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) March 10, 2022

The red-ball stint will be another opportunity for the veteran batter to regain his touch after being axed from India's Test squad following barren runs in recent series against South Africa, New Zealand and England.

The Saurashtra batter also failed to light up the domestic circuit - scoring just 191 runs in five innings as his side crashed out of the Ranji Trophy in the league stages.

Pujara will repla Australia's Travis Head as the overseas batter for Sussex in the upcoming county and one-day tournament.