Coronavirus: Poonam Yadav donates Rs 2 lakh

India women's team spinner, Poonam Yadav, has donated Rs 2 lakh to the PM-Cares Fund and also to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief fund for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yadav, who played a crucial role in India’s campaign in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in which India finished runners up, pledged to donate Rs 2 lakh for the cause.

“I have given my support to the PM-Cares fund and the UP CM relief fund. This is the only thing we can do in this time of crisis. I hope everyone contributes and we beat the pandemic soon. Stay safe everyone,” Yadav tweeted.

Earlier, Richa Ghosh had contributed Rs 1 lakh for the cause.