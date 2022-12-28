Cricket Advisory Committee members to meet in Mumbai on December 30

The Cricket Advisory Committee, headed by Ashok Malhotra, will be meeting the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office-bearers in Mumbai on December 30. However, they are unlikely to start the interview process for the appointment of a new senior men’s selection committee on the same day.

Sportstar understands that the members of the committee - Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshana Naik - have been asked to be present at the BCCI headquarters for a formal introduction with the office-bearers and discuss about the road ahead for the selection process.

The BCCI had invited applications for the selection committee in November and has so far received several applications and it is believed that the shortlisting process might formally begin once the CAC meets the office-bearers.

Several top candidates - Venkatesh Prasad, Nayan Mongia, Maninder Singh, Subroto Banerjee, Shiv Sundar Das - have applied for the job, while Chetan Sharma and Harvinder Singh have also re-applied.

Unlike last time, the CAC is expected to hold the interviews physically this time around once the dates are finalised.