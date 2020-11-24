No talk between CA-BCCI regarding Virat Kohli's return for final Test

Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia's (CA) interim chief executive, on Tuesday said he 'respects' India captain Virat Kohli's decision to take paternity leave after the first Test in Adelaide.

India's tour of Australia will start with three ODIs, followed by as many T20Is, leading to the Test series from December 17. In a media interaction, Hockley spoke about the bio-secure arrangements and the significance of India's two-month long tour Down Under.

On the day-night Test in Adelaide...

We have been working very closely with the South Australian government, and have been assured that the small cluster of COVID-19 cases has now been contained... the lockdown they were under finished last Saturday and so, at the moment it is all systems go for the Adelaide Test.

READ| Steve Smith: 'Rohit’s absence will be tremendous void in white ball, ditto for Virat in Tests'

On the relaxation in mandatory quarantine period to facilitate Kohli’s return for final Test...

The quarantine arrangements are well-prescribed. Our focus has been on making sure the training conditions within the mandatory 14-day quarantine period are optimal for all the players. About Kohli's plans post the first Test, we have had no discussions with the BCCI.

READ| India vs Australia: Series loss to India still annoys and grinds me, says skipper Paine

On the impact of Kohli’s absence...

We are delighted that Virat and Anushka (Sharma) are awaiting the birth of their first child. We respect Virat's decision to return home after the first Test. We are happy that he is going to be here to captain the side in each of the ODIs, T20Is and the first Test. We know whilst he is leading the side, he will bring the competitive leadership that we have been accustomed to watching during India's performances all over the world.

Virat Kohli and Australia Test captain Tim Paine in the 2018-19 series Down Under. - FILE PHOTO/ REUTERS

On the financial stress due to the pandemic and the return of cricket...

This series is of great importance to world sport and Australian cricket. How the international cricket community has supported each other amid the pandemic is one of the best features. We are grateful for the partnership with the BCCI. It is a testament to all the cricketing countries that we have been able to get international cricket back up and running safely. What is exciting is that Australia has managed the COVID situation very well and this series will be played in front of very large crowds.

READ| India will get smoked 4-0 in Tests if Kohli doesn't set the tone early: Clarke

On the contingency plans...

We have got contingency plans all the way through. Our primary work has been with various state governments to ensure that the right protocols are in place to minimise risks of any outbreaks. There has been negligible community transmission in Australia of late… there have been some cases but they have been more attached to returning visitors whilst within the quarantine environment. We are confident that with the work of our health experts and medical authorities, we will mitigate any imminent risk.

India's first ODI against Australia will be telecast live at 8am, November 27, on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six channels