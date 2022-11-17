Cricket Scotland on Thursday announced several changes in their strategies for long-term success with an aim to deliver a sustainable governing body in the years ahead.

In a statement, the Scotland cricket board said, “For the first time, paid contracts will be offered to women’s international team players.”

In a move the Cricket Scotland said would build on to pay equal match fees to the men’s and women’s team players introduced and would enable several players to devote more time to training, practice and start to put the women’s game onto a fully professional footing.

According the the statement, Chair of Cricket Scotland, Anjan Luthra said, “This a watershed moment for the sport of cricket in Scotland. The investment announced today into the women’s game is an important building block in our desire to make cricket in Scotland a fully inclusive sport where there is no place for racism, discrimination or inequalities.“