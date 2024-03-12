Cricket Scotland apologises after report exposes sexism

Cricket Scotland’s chief executive apologised on Monday after an independent report found examples of widespread sexism in the sport.

Nine recommendations put forward by human resources firm McKinney, who authored the report, include increased investment in the women’s game and a call for more education to address inherent sexism.

“This report is a damning indictment of the treatment of female players and staff within our organisation,” said Cricket Scotland chief executive Trudy Lindblade.

“It is evident that Cricket Scotland allowed behaviours to take place that were disrespectful, demeaning and deeply concerning, and that these were allowed to continue for a significant period.

“This is completely unacceptable, and I wholeheartedly apologise to every single person who was affected and let down by the governing body.

“This report also highlights the huge amount of work that we need to do throughout cricket in Scotland to improve the standing of women and girls within our sport.”

The report is the latest blow to the credibility of cricket’s governing body in Scotland.

An independent review in 2022 found governance and leadership practices of the organisation to be “institutionally racist”.