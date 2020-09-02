Cricket Cricket David Capel, former Northants and England all-rounder, dies aged 57 Capel was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2018 and died at home on Wednesday. He played 15 Tests and 23 One-Day Internationals for England. AP 02 September, 2020 19:21 IST Capel made 270 first-class appearances for Northamptonshire from 1981-1998. - GETTY IMAGES AP 02 September, 2020 19:21 IST David Capel, the former cricket all-rounder who played 15 Tests and 23 One-Day Internationals for England from 1987-1990, has died after a long illness. He was 57.Northamptonshire, the English county side where Capel spent 32 consecutive years as a player and then coach, announced he died at his home on Wednesday. The team said Capel had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2018.READ| England should definitely tour Pakistan, says new ECB chairman Watmore Capel made 270 first-class appearances for Northamptonshire from 1981-1998 and became the first cricketer born in the county to play a Test for England in 77 years when he made his debut against Pakistan in July 1987. He had made his ODI debut three months earlier."This is hugely shocking and sad news for the English cricket family and particularly those connected with Northants,” said Tom Harrison, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board. “David was one of the finest all-rounders of his era.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos