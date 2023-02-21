IND vs AUS: David Warner ruled out of Border-Gavaskar Trophy with elbow fracture

Australia opener David Warner was ruled out of the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed on Tuesday.

Warner suffered a concussion in the second Test in Delhi and was substituted by Matt Renshaw during a six-wicket defeat to the host. Warner was struck on the side of the grille of his helmet while batting in the first innings of the Test against India pacer Mohammed Siraj.

The left-hander suffered the blow after receiving a short delivery from Siraj on the elbow. X-rays later revealed that Warner had suffered a hairline fracture, forcing him out of the remaining two Tests in Indore and Ahmedabad.

The CA, however, stated that Warner is expected to return for the three-match ODI series later in March.

Australia on Monday suffered another injury blow as fast bowler Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the series with an Achilles soreness. Skipper Pat Cummins too had flown back home due to personal reasons while Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green continue to recover from finger injuries.

Should Cummins be unavailable for the third Test that begins on March 1, vice-captain Steve Smith is expected to lead the Aussies. Meanwhile, India named an unchanged squad for the third and fourth Tests after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat