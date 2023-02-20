Josh Hazlewood ruled out of remaining India vs Australia Tests; Starc, Green set to return

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after failing to recover from an Achilles injury.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green, who missed the first two games, are set to return for the third Test, which gets underway in Indore from March 1. Both are recovering from serious finger injuries. Green was close to being available for the Delhi Test, while Starc had been available despite not being 100 per cent fit.

Matthew Kuhnemann was ultimately selected instead as a third spinner, performing well in his debut Test.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Australia Test cricket captain would return home briefly due to a family illness.

The 29-year-old will travel to Sydney before re-joining the team in India ahead of the third Test.

Cummins has taken three wickets at an average of 39.66 in the series so far as Australia has been outplayed by India and lost the opening two Tests.