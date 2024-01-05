MagazineBuy Print

Warner ‘pleased and relieved’ after missing Test caps found

Warner said on the eve of his 112th and final Test that his bag containing the cherished caps had gone missing during the team’s flight from Melbourne to Sydney.

Published : Jan 05, 2024 09:45 IST , Sydney - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Australia’s David Warner during the first day of the third Test against Pakistan.
infoIcon

Australia’s David Warner during the first day of the third Test against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AFP

David Warner was reunited on Friday with his missing “baggy green” Test caps after the veteran Australian cricketer issued a public plea.

The opening batsman said on the eve of his 112th and final Test that his bag containing the cherished caps had gone missing during the team’s flight from Melbourne to Sydney.

But there was relief from the 37-year-old and Cricket Australia when it was announced that the gear had been found after days of searching.

The “baggy greens” are revered by Australian cricketers and there is a long tradition of them wearing their caps throughout their careers, even when they become torn and tattered.

“David Warner’s missing baggy greens have been located,” CA said in a statement.

“The bag in which they were packed was found at the team hotel (in Sydney) with all the contents inside.

“The movements of the missing bag are unknown despite extensive searches and the review of CCTV footage at multiple locations and the efforts of numerous parties since Tuesday.”

Warner said on Instagram that he was “pleased and relieved” to get his caps back.

“Any cricketer knows how special their cap is and I will cherish this for the rest of my life,” he said.

The on-going third Test against Pakistan in Sydney will be Warner’s farewell to Test cricket.

He is one of Australia’s greatest opening batsmen, scoring 8,729 Test runs since his 2011 debut at an average of 44.53, with 26 centuries.

