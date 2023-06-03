David Warner to retire from Tests in January 2024

Published : Jun 03, 2023 15:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

FILE PHOTO: Warner is currently in England preparing for the second ICC World Test Championship final against India which begins at the Oval in London on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia opener David Warner will mark an end to his Test career, announcing on Saturday that he will retire from Test cricket during the upcoming Australian summer.

Warner is currently in England preparing for the second ICC World Test Championship final against India which begins at the Oval in London on Wednesday. He is then likely to feature in the five-match Ashes series with England that begins on June 16.

The ODI World Cup in India later in October-November is also on Warner’s agenda, but the 36-year-old has said he would like to finish his Test career at his home ground in Sydney against Pakistan in January 2024.

“You’ve got to score runs. I’ve always said the (2024) T20 World Cup would probably be my final game,” Warner said on Saturday.

“I probably owe it to myself and my family - if I can score runs here and continue to play back in Australia - I can definitely say I won’t be playing that West Indies series.

“If I can get through this (WTC final and ensuing Ashes campaign) and make the Pakistan series I will definitely finish up then.”