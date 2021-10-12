Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team for T20 World Cup 2021

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will not be charging any fee from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for being the mentor of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup, the Board chief Sourav Ganguly confirmed.

"Dhoni will not charge anything to mentor the Indian team," Ganguly told PTI.

Dhoni, who is currently in the United Arab Emirates as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings, is expected to join the Indian team bubble soon after the Indian Premier League final gets over on Friday.

One of the most successful captains in the history of Indian cricket, Dhoni guided the Indian team to the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 and the 2011 World Cup in Mumbai. In 2013, India won the Champions Trophy under his captaincy.

Last month, the BCCI decided to appoint him as the mentor of the Indian team, hoping that his presence will help the team ahead of a big-ticket tournament. India hasn’t won an ICC title since 2013.

“MS Dhoni is not charging any honorarium for his services as the mentor of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup,” secretary Jay Shah told ANI.

The Indian team will start its campaign against Pakistan on October 24.