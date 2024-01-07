Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Pujara surpasses Laxman’s First-Class run-tally; fourth in all-time list among Indians

Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara overtook VVS Laxman to aggregate the fourth-most First-Class (FC) runs among Indians in history during the Ranji Trophy game between Saurashtra and Jharkhand in Rajkot on Sunday.

After crossing 161 during the first innings for Saurashtra during the third day’s play, Pujara jumped above Laxman, who had 19,730 runs in his FC career.

Sunil Gavaskar leads the list among Indians with 25,834 runs, followed by Sachin Tendulkar who finished his career with 25,396. Rahul Dravid is currently third in the list with 23,794 runs, followed by Pujara.