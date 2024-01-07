MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Pujara surpasses Laxman’s First-Class run-tally; fourth in all-time list among Indians

After crossing 161 during the first innings for Saurashtra during the third day’s play, Pujara jumped above Laxman who had 19730 runs in his FC career.

Published : Jan 07, 2024 09:54 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian batman Cheteshwar Pujara in action.
FILE PHOTO: Indian batman Cheteshwar Pujara in action. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian batman Cheteshwar Pujara in action. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu

Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara overtook VVS Laxman to aggregate the fourth-most First-Class (FC) runs among Indians in history during the Ranji Trophy game between Saurashtra and Jharkhand in Rajkot on Sunday.

After crossing 161 during the first innings for Saurashtra during the third day’s play, Pujara jumped above Laxman, who had 19,730 runs in his FC career.

Sunil Gavaskar leads the list among Indians with 25,834 runs, followed by Sachin Tendulkar who finished his career with 25,396. Rahul Dravid is currently third in the list with 23,794 runs, followed by Pujara.

Related Topics

Cheteshwar Pujara /

VVS Laxman /

Sunil Gavaskar /

Sachin Tendulkar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Pujara surpasses Laxman’s First-Class run-tally; fourth in all-time list among Indians
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 1 Day 3: Scorecard, latest updates; Pujara crosses milestone vs JHK; KAR in command
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: We were putting in effort but couldn’t get any edges, says Andhra bowler Sasikanth
    Sahil Mathur
  5. Eddie Howe wants misfiring Newcastle to use Sunderland win as launch pad
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Pujara surpasses Laxman’s First-Class run-tally; fourth in all-time list among Indians
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 1 Day 3: Scorecard, latest updates; Pujara crosses milestone vs JHK; KAR in command
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy: Sandeep Warrier drawing inspiration from Unadkat for India comeback, feels his bowling is at its best
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Ranji Trophy: Andhra’s Shaik Rasheed heeds Dhoni’s advice of not thinking about IPL, credits CSK camp for format-specific preparation
    Sahil Mathur
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Gourav Yadav’s seven-for sinks Delhi; Pondicherry top-order consolidates advantage on Day 2
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Pujara surpasses Laxman’s First-Class run-tally; fourth in all-time list among Indians
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 1 Day 3: Scorecard, latest updates; Pujara crosses milestone vs JHK; KAR in command
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: We were putting in effort but couldn’t get any edges, says Andhra bowler Sasikanth
    Sahil Mathur
  5. Eddie Howe wants misfiring Newcastle to use Sunderland win as launch pad
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment