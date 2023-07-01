Duleep Trophy Live Score, Day 4, quarterfinals: Saurabh takes eight as Central wins by 170 runs vs East, North East four down in 666 chase

- July 01, 2023 10:25Akash on the charge!
He may have picked up six wickets but East no. 10 Akash Deep has smashed Saurabh Kumar for three sixes to move to 21 off 11 balls, the highest scorer in the innings so far.
Akash is dropped on 23 off Mavi by Yash Thakur at mid-off.
- Lalith Kalidas from Alur
- July 01, 2023 10:17What a way to start!!
No. 10 Akash Deep walks in and smacks two consecutive sixes off Saurabh. Central Zone 116/8.
- July 01, 2023 10:10East Zone 101/8 in 37.3 overs
WICKET!! Saurabh Kumar gets his sixth wicket as he knocks over Shahbaz Nadeem’s middle-stump. Seems like East will not last an hour this morning?
Shahbaz Nadeem 14(16) b Saurabh Kumar
- July 01, 2023 09:58Fifer!!
Saurabh Kumar single-handedly winning the match for Central Zone. His current match figures are 15-3-40-5. 20th five-wicket haul for the left-armer from Uttar Pradesh.
- July 01, 2023 09:53WEast Zone 83/7 in 33.2 overs
WICKET!! 20th First Class five-wicket haul for Saurabh Kumar as Riyan Parag falls lbw for 14 in the fifth over of the day. Shahbaz Nadeem joins Murasingh at the crease.
Riyan Parag 14(31) lbw Saurabh Kumar
- July 01, 2023 09:34Day 4 underway in Bengaluru
Riyan Parag and M Murasingh at the crease for East Zone needing 230 runs to win on the final day with only 4 wickets left. Crucial phase ahead for East Zone.
Palzor and Nilesh Lamichaney at the middle for North East, trying to delay the inevitable. North East need 608 runs to win.
- July 01, 2023 09:20A few wickets to add, today?
- July 01, 2023 09:10Scorecard - North Zone vs North East Zone
First Innings :
North Zone - 540/8d (Nishant Sindhu 150, Dhruv Shorey 135, Harshit Rana 122)
North East Zone - 134/10 (Nilesh Lamichaney 44, S Kaul 3/16, Pulkit Narang 3/27)
Second Innings :
North Zone - 259/6d (Ankit Kumar 70, Prabhsimran 59, J Yadav 55)
North East Zone - 58/3 (Palzor 13*, Baltej Singh 1/11, Harshit Rana 1/19)
- July 01, 2023 09:04Scorecard - Central Zone vs East Zone
First Innings:
Central Zone - 182/10 (Rinku Singh 38, M Murasingh 5/42)
East Zone - 122/10 (Riyan Parag 33, M Murasingh 30, Avesh Khan 3/34, Saurabh Kumar 3/46)
Second Innings :
Central Zone - 239/10 (Himanshu Mantri 68, Vivek Singh 56, Ishan Porel 3/15, Shahbaz Ahmed 3/66)
East Zone - 69/6 (Saurabh Kumar 4/33)
- July 01, 2023 08:50Can Riyan Parag make it count?
Fine morning in Alur for Day 4 of the Duleep Trophy QF. Central Zone is just four wickets away from a semifinal spot. With 231 required, a win looks unlikely but Riyan Parag has the opportunity to do something special for East Zone.
- Lalith Kalidas from Alur
- July 01, 2023 08:44North Zone vs North East Zone, day 4, match report
North Zone ruthlessly drove North East Zone to the ground on the penultimate day of their Duleep Trophy quarterfinal at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday.
North came out firing in the morning session to dismiss North East Zone for 134. Despite sitting on a mammoth 406-run inning lead, North decided not to enforce the follow-on.
With a spot in the semifinal guaranteed, North had no intention of forcing an early outright win. It was the perfect platform for the batters to pile on the runs and reach personal milestones, against a demoralised North East unit.
Check out the full report here - READ
- Ashwin Achal
- July 01, 2023 08:42Central Zone vs East Zone, day 3, match report.
Central Zone kept its head above water on day three of a see-sawing Duleep Trophy quarterfinal against East Zone at the Alur (I) Cricket Ground in Bengaluru on Friday.
After failing to build on the rearguard of its openers amidst three fiery spells from Ishan Porel, Central surrendered its second-innings at 239. It effectively set up a 300-run target for the opposition before Saurabh Kumar (four for 33) gnawed at the East top-order, leaving it rattled on 69 for six at stumps.
Check out the full report here - READ
- Lalith Kalidas
- July 01, 2023 08:35Stay Tuned
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of last day of the Duleep Trophy 2023 quarterfinals played between Central Zone and East Zone at Alur (I) Cricket Ground and North Zone vs North East Zone at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates right from the venue!
