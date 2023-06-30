MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Duleep Trophy 2023: Saurabh spins web around East Zone as Central nears semifinal

Duleep Trophy 2023: After failing to build on the rearguard of its openers amidst three fiery spells from Ishan Porel, Central Zone surrendered its second-innings at 239, setting up a target of 300 to East Zone.

Published : Jun 30, 2023 17:55 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Lalith Kalidas
Saurabh Kumar picked four wickets in the second innings to take Central Zone near win.
Saurabh Kumar picked four wickets in the second innings to take Central Zone near win. | Photo Credit: Lalith Kalidas/Sportstar
infoIcon

Saurabh Kumar picked four wickets in the second innings to take Central Zone near win. | Photo Credit: Lalith Kalidas/Sportstar

Central Zone kept its head above water on day three of a see-sawing Duleep Trophy quarterfinal against East Zone at the Alur (I) Cricket Ground in Bengaluru on Friday.

AS IT HAPPENED: | DULEEP TROPHY 2023 QUARTERFINALS - DAY 3, CENTRAL VS EAST, NORTH VS NORTH EAST

After failing to build on the rearguard of its openers amidst three fiery spells from Ishan Porel, Central surrendered its second-innings at 239. It effectively set up a 300-run target for the opposition before Saurabh Kumar (four for 33) gnawed at the East top-order, leaving it rattled on 69 for six at stumps.

On a deck that retained its hardness, the East batters failed to apply themselves again. Captain Abhimanyu Easwaran, dismissed for a golden duck in the first-innings, fell on 11 as he misread the guile of Saurabh and ceded control over his stump. Saurabh continued his procession after Anustup Majumdar and Shahbaz Ahmed were left displeased with umpire Mohit Krishnadas’ decisions that had them adjudged leg-before and caught-behind respectively. Opener Shantanu Mishra’s stoic 82-ball 18 was soon ruined by Saurabh, who found a healthy edge to wicketkeeper Upendra Yadav. With minutes left to play, Central captain Shivam Mavi landed another blow by dismissing Kumar Kushagra for a pair in the match.

Ishan Porel of East Zone during the day 3 of Duleep Trophy quarterfinal against Central Zone.

Ishan Porel of East Zone during the day 3 of Duleep Trophy quarterfinal against Central Zone. | Photo Credit: Lalith Kalidas/Sportstar

The morning session was split between Central’s openers and Porel, who bowled his heart out on a flat deck. While Himanshu Mantri and Vivek Singh lifted their overnight tally of 64 with the first pair of half-centuries in the match, Porel held one end tight, conceding just six runs in his first four-over spell. The Bengal seamer then uprooted Vivek’s leg-stump before Shahbaz Nadeem prized out Mantri on 68 before lunch.

Porel’s remarkable control bore fruition in another outstanding spell when he trapped Upendra Yadav and Saurabh off successive deliveries. Central’s middle-order meltdown - from 182 for four to 201 for eight - lent fleeting hopes to Easwaran’s men. However, a sensible hand from Saransh Jain (32 n.o., 60b, 2x4) doused hopes of a seamless cruise through the tail, eventually setting up a daunting chase for East.

Related stories

Related Topics

Duleep Trophy /

East Zone /

Central Zone /

Shivam Mavi /

Vivek Singh /

Sudip Gharami /

Anustup Majumdar /

Shahbaz Nadeem /

Manisankar Murasingh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy Highlights, Day 3, quarterfinals: East 69/6 chasing 300; North need seven wickets to win; Day 3 Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  2. Dipika-Harinder pair wins Asian mixed doubles squash championship
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. Ashes 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Australia leads England by 103 runs at Lunch
    Team Sportstar
  4. Want Upton to make Indian hockey players mentally tough: Hockey India’s Bhola Nath Singh
    PTI
  5. Putellas returns but key names missing in Spain World Cup squad
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Duleep Trophy Highlights, Day 3, quarterfinals: East 69/6 chasing 300; North need seven wickets to win; Day 3 Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy 2023: Central Zone bowlers stun East before openers consolidate lead
    Lalith Kalidas
  3. Duleep Trophy Live Score, Day 2, quarterfinals: Mantri, Vivek take Central lead past 120; North East 65/3 chasing 540 at stumps
    Team Sportstar
  4. Duleep Trophy 2023: Murasingh’s fifer puts East Zone ahead on day 1 vs Central Zone
    Lalith Kalidas
  5. Duleep Trophy 2023 Day 1, quarterfinals highlights: North 306/6 vs North East; East 33/2 vs Central, trails by 150 at stumps
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy Highlights, Day 3, quarterfinals: East 69/6 chasing 300; North need seven wickets to win; Day 3 Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  2. Dipika-Harinder pair wins Asian mixed doubles squash championship
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. Ashes 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Australia leads England by 103 runs at Lunch
    Team Sportstar
  4. Want Upton to make Indian hockey players mentally tough: Hockey India’s Bhola Nath Singh
    PTI
  5. Putellas returns but key names missing in Spain World Cup squad
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment