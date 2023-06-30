Duleep Trophy Live Score, Day 3, quarterfinals: Chandela dismissed, Central lead by 217; North lose two after North East 134 all out; Lunch on Day 3

- June 30, 2023 12:01Central Zone 157/3 in 59.2 overs
WICKET!! Kunal Chandela falls to Shahbaz Ahmed’s straighter one. Drops back into the crease and is trapped plumb in front as the ball keeps low.
Kunal Chandela 14(59) lbw Shahbaz
- June 30, 2023 11:53Kunal Chandela in action for Central Zone
- June 30, 2023 11:34BNorth Zone 23/2 in 5.1 overs
WICKET!! Jotin gets first innings centurion Dhruv Shorey with the ball of the match. Pitches on middle leg, moves away and hits off. Shorey stunned. Unreal delivery.
Dhruv Shorey 11(16) b Jotin Pheiroijam
- June 30, 2023 11:28WCentral Zone 138/2 in 49.5 overs
WICKET!! Himanshu Mantri perishes after poking hard and offering an inside-edge catch to leg-slip. Shahbaz Nadeem dismisses the Central Zone opener for a well-compiled 68.
Himanshu Mantri 68(153) ct Riyan Parag b Shahbaz Nadeem
- June 30, 2023 11:27WNorth Zone 18/1 in 3.5 overs
WICKET!! Chopra goes early after holing out to skipper Jonathan. Jotin with the wicket.
P S Chopra 8(11) ct R Jonathan b Jotin Pheiroijam
- June 30, 2023 11:10Surprise Suprise!!
With the match in the bag, North not keen on enforcing the follow on. So this gives North batters a chance to score some big knocks and get the attention of the selectors.
An outright win is redundant at this stage, as North is already gauranteed a semis spot
- Ashwin Achal from Bengaluru
- June 30, 2023 11:04North East 134 all out vs North Zone
Nilesh Lamichaney 44(77), P Prafullomani 19(25)
Siddharth Kaul 3/16, Pulkit Narang 3/27
- June 30, 2023 11:02BNorth East Zone 134/10 in 39.2 overs
WICKET!! There goes the final wicket and brings the innings to a close. North East still trail by 406 runs. Will see the openers out soon. Dippu the last man to go, bowled by Narang.
Dippu 4(2) b Pulkit Narang
- June 30, 2023 10:58Himanshu Mantri in action on day 3. The opening batter is currently 61* in 135 balls.
- June 30, 2023 10:49BNorth East Zone 126/9 in 38 overs
WICKET!! Narang gets his second wicket as he clean bowls Singha. North East trail by 414 runs and look to set to bat again in this session.
Kishan Singha 7(15) b Pulkit Narang
- June 30, 2023 10:44BCentral Zone 124/1 in 40.1 overs
WICKET!! Ishan Porel finally manages to find the breakthrough as he dismisses Vivek Singh for 56, ending a 124-run stand for the Central Zone’s opening wicket. Good knock from the Central Zone opening batter.
Vivek Singh 56(120) b Ishan Porel
- June 30, 2023 10:36North East Zone 111/8 in 33.5 overs
WICKET!! A hint of a partnership developing but that has also been extinguished. Prafullomani holes out to Dhruv Shorey. Pulkit Narang with his first wicket of the match.
Prafullomani 19(25) ct Dhruv Shorey b Pulkit Narang
- June 30, 2023 10:21Central Zone 102/0 in 35.1 overs
Century Partnership!! The openers doing their job in brilliant fashion for the Central Zone team. Mantri and Vivek have taken the lead past 168 runs. Mantri also brings up his half-century.
Unless there is a dramatic twist looks like East Zone will have their task cut out in the fourth innings chase.
- June 30, 2023 10:15The calmness when you know your openers are doing the job
- June 30, 2023 10:14WNorth East Zone 90/7 in 28 overs
WICKET!! Jotin goes without troubling the scores. Another batter trapped in front of the stumps. Sid Kaul with the wicket this time.
Jotin Pheiroijam 0(6) lbw Siddharth Kaul
- June 30, 2023 10:09WNorth East Zone 89/6 in 26.4 overs
WICKET!! Captain Yadav joins the wicket-taking party as he traps Palzor in front. North East six down now.
Palzor 8(17) lbw J J Yadav
- June 30, 2023 09:59BNorth East Zone 82/5 in 25.3 overs
WICKET!! The set Lamichaney departs. Siddharth Kaul gets his second wicket of the innings.
Nilesh Lamichaney 44(77) b Siddharth Kaul
- June 30, 2023 09:58Central Zone 69/0 in 31 overs
Himanshu Mantri and Vivek Singh negotiate the first 30 minutes easily. EZ captain Abhimanyu Easwaran is still hesitant to use Shahbaz Nadeem against the two left-handers.
- Lalith Kalidas from Alur
Himanshu Mantri - 27* (96)
Vivek Singh -35* (93)
- June 30, 2023 09:41RONorth East Zone 69/4 in 22 overs
WICKET!! Barely ten minutes into the day’s play and Langlonyamba is run out. North East in dire straits now. Palzor joins Lamichaney at the crease.
Langlonyamba M 2(17) Run Out Baltej Singh
- June 30, 2023 09:34Day 3 underway
Nilesh Lamichaney and Langlonyamba Keishangbam are at the crease looking to get as close as possible to the mammoth score put up by North Zone in its first innings. Jayant Yadav opens the bowling on day 3.
Himanshu Mantri and Vivek Singh continue their excellent opening partnership for Central Zone. The lead has already crossed 120 and the team will be looking to bat the opposition out of contention. Riyan Parag completes the remaining deliveries in his over.
- June 30, 2023 09:21Yesterday’s Star!!
- June 30, 2023 09:13Keeping you busy with some content
- June 30, 2023 09:05Cloudy start to the day at Alur
- June 30, 2023 09:04Scorecard - Day 2: Stumps
Central Zone - 64/0 (25.1), Himanshu Mantri 25(81), Vivek Singh 34(72), lead by 124 runs
North East Zone - 65/3 (20), Langlonyamba Keishangbam 1(12), Nilesh Lamichaney 35(57), Baltej Singh 1/32, Siddharth Kaul 1/3, Rana 1/22; trail by 475 runs
- June 30, 2023 08:58Live Streaming Info
Where can you watch Duleep Trophy 2023?
Duleep Trophy 2023 is not shown live or live-streamed in India. You can follow all the latest updates on Sportstar’s live blogs.
- June 30, 2023 08:53North Zone vs North East Zone, Day 2 report
Nishant Sindhu (150, 245b, 18x4, 3x6) and Harshit Rana (122 n.o., 86b, 12x4, 9x4) piled on the runs to put North Zone in a commanding position against North East Zone on the second day of their Duleep Trophy quarter-final at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Thursday.
Sindhu and Harshit - a study in contrast - took North to a mammoth 540 for eight declared. In reply, a nervy North East moved to 65 for three in a rain-affected final session.
Harshit later came good with the ball, taking out North East captain R. Jonathan leg-before with an in-dipper. Fellow seamers Siddharth Kaul and Baltej Singh took a wicket each to pin North East on the mat.
- Ashwin Achal from Bengaluru
Read the full report here - READ
- June 30, 2023 08:45Central Zone vs East Zone, Day 2 Report
Central Zone served up a fine riposte before rain piled more misery on East Zone on Day 2 of their Duleep Trophy quarter-final at the Alur (I) Cricket Ground in Bengaluru on Thursday.
Bowling with just a 150-run lead at the start of play, Central stunned the opposition batters and folded them for 122 in their first essay. Shivam Mavi’s men picked up eight wickets within the opening session to gain a healthy 60-run advantage.
After a day-and-a-half of poor application from the batters, Central openers Himanshu Mantri (25 batting) and Vivek Singh (34 batting) made amends to play out a session while heavy rain stopped play before Tea. A downpour then forced early stumps as Central held fort on 64 for no loss.
- Lalith Kalidas from Alur
Read the full report here - READ
- June 30, 2023 08:39Stay Tuned!!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of day 3 of the Duleep Trophy 2023 quarterfinals played between Central Zone and East Zone at Alur (I) Cricket Ground and North Zone vs North East Zone at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates right from the venue!
Latest on Sportstar
- Duleep Trophy Live Score, Day 3, quarterfinals: Chandela dismissed, Central lead by 217; North lose two after North East 134 all out; Lunch on Day 3
- Asian Kabaddi Championship Live Score, Final: IND 24-11 IRN; India extends lead
- Asian Kabaddi Championship India vs Iran final, live talking points: Pawan guides India to 23-11 lead at half time
- Mexico into Gold Cup knockout stage after win over Haiti
- Top Pakistani snooker player Majid commits suicide
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE