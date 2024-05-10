MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Ronaldo and Brozovic score as Al Nassr survives second-half scare to beat Al Akhdoud 3-2

Having played a game more, Al Nassr is currently nine points behind league leader Al Hilal, who can secure its 19th Saudi Pro League title on Saturday, as it faces Al Hazm at home.

Published : May 10, 2024 02:14 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after the match against Al Akhdoud.
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after the match against Al Akhdoud. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after the match against Al Akhdoud. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Marcelo Brozovic scored a brace as Al Nassr survived a second-half scare to beat Al Akhdoud 3-2 in the Saudi Pro League League 2023-24 at the Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium on Thursday.

Cristiano Ronaldo also got on the scoresheet to net his 33rd goal of the season.

Coming from a 6-0 thumping of Al Wehda, Al Nassr started the match on the dominant foot as Marcelo Brozivic scored the opener in the 7th minute.

Left-back Alex Telles’ cross deflected off an Al Akhdoud defender and ended up at Brozovic’s feet, who found the side netting with a shot from the edge of the box.

Eight minutes later, the league’s top scorer Ronaldo doubled the lead after a great bit of play from Ali Al Hassan on the right side, who made sure that his cross bounced off the legs of Ronaldo inside the six-yard box, into the goal.

Al Nassr had the chance to extend its lead early in the second half when Sadio Mane was denied by the crossbar after hitting Brozovic’s scoop pass on the volley.

What seemed to be smooth sailing for Al Nassr was disrupted by a rejuvenated Al Akhdoud side, which pulled one back in the 60th minute through a fantastic shot from outside the box by Hassan Al Habib.

ALSO READ | Racism in La Liga: Atletico Madrid wins appeal over racist abuse sanction

Ten minutes later, Akhdoud drew level after some sloppy defending from Aymeric Laporte, who gave away the ball to Saviour Godwin inside the box, who made no mistake in putting the ball in the back of the net. The goal meant that for the time being, Al Hilal had secured the Saudi Pro League title, attaining a 15-point lead.

However, Brozovic had other plans after the Croatian found himself at the end of a loose ball inside the box in the 91st minute, after Ronaldo hit the crossbar with a header. Brozovic lashed his right foot at the ball to give Al Nassr its lead back.

Having played a game more, Al Nassr is currently nine points behind league leader Al Hilal, who can secure its 19th Saudi Pro League title on Saturday, as it faces Al Hazm at home. Al Nassr will face Al Hilal on May 17 in the Saudi Pro League.

Related stories

Related Topics

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Al Nassr /

Sadio Mane /

Aymeric Laporte /

Saudi Pro League /

Al Hilal /

Marcelo Brozovic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Ronaldo and Brozovic score as Al Nassr survives second-half scare to beat Al Akhdoud 3-2
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud Highlights, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Brozovic scores brace as Al Nassr beats Al Akhdoud 3-2
    Team Sportstar
  3. PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru live to fight another day after comprehensive win over Punjab Kings
    Shayan Acharya
  4. PBKS vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru beats Punjab Kings by 60 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs qualification scenarios explained: What other teams need to do to qualify after Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians elimination?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Ronaldo and Brozovic score as Al Nassr survives second-half scare to beat Al Akhdoud 3-2
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud Highlights, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Brozovic scores brace as Al Nassr beats Al Akhdoud 3-2
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA urged to review congested calendar or face legal action from player unions and leagues
    AP
  4. Box owners at Mexico’s iconic Azteca Stadium refuse to release their seats for the 2026 World Cup
    AP
  5. Fiorentina books UEFA Conference League final place with Brugge draw
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Ronaldo and Brozovic score as Al Nassr survives second-half scare to beat Al Akhdoud 3-2
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud Highlights, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Brozovic scores brace as Al Nassr beats Al Akhdoud 3-2
    Team Sportstar
  3. PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru live to fight another day after comprehensive win over Punjab Kings
    Shayan Acharya
  4. PBKS vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru beats Punjab Kings by 60 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs qualification scenarios explained: What other teams need to do to qualify after Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians elimination?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment