Premier League 2023-24: Man United’s Rashford, Martinez back in training ahead of Arsenal clash

Manchester United has been boosted by the return of forward Marcus Rashford and centre back Lisandro Martinez in team training ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Arsenal at Old Trafford, the club said on Thursday.

Rashford had picked up an injury in the FA Cup semi-final against Championship side Coventry City, which United won on penalties after surrendering a 3-0 lead at Wembley.

The 26-year-old England international, who has eight goals and five assists across all competitions this season, has since missed three games, including a 4-0 thrashing at Crystal Palace earlier in the week.

Argentine Martinez, meanwhile, has been out with a calf strain, which he picked up during United’s 1-1 draw at Brentford in March.

United is eighth in the league standings with 54 points and three matches to go. Arsenal sit at the top of the table with 83 points, one more than reigning champions Manchester City, which has a game in hand.