MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2023-24: Man United’s Rashford, Martinez back in training ahead of Arsenal clash

Rashford had picked up an injury in the FA Cup semi-final against Championship side Coventry City, which United won on penalties after surrendering a 3-0 lead at Wembley.

Published : May 09, 2024 21:22 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford celebrates after the match.
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford celebrates after the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford celebrates after the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Manchester United has been boosted by the return of forward Marcus Rashford and centre back Lisandro Martinez in team training ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Arsenal at Old Trafford, the club said on Thursday.

Rashford had picked up an injury in the FA Cup semi-final against Championship side Coventry City, which United won on penalties after surrendering a 3-0 lead at Wembley.

The 26-year-old England international, who has eight goals and five assists across all competitions this season, has since missed three games, including a 4-0 thrashing at Crystal Palace earlier in the week.

ALSO READ | Far from a Galactico, Joselu produces a galactic night for Real Madrid in the Champions League

Argentine Martinez, meanwhile, has been out with a calf strain, which he picked up during United’s 1-1 draw at Brentford in March.

United is eighth in the league standings with 54 points and three matches to go. Arsenal sit at the top of the table with 83 points, one more than reigning champions Manchester City, which has a game in hand.

Related stories

Related Topics

Arsenal /

Manchester City /

Manchester United /

Premier League /

Marcus Rashford /

Lisandro Martinez /

Coventry City /

Brentford

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: RCB 185/3 (16), Kohli nears 100 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru cruising to big total
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Man United’s Rashford, Martinez back in training ahead of Arsenal clash
    Reuters
  3. Grand Chess Tour 2024, Round 3: Arjun holds Carlsen, quiet start for Gukesh
    PTI
  4. Explained: Why was Real Madrid’s first goal disallowed by VAR against Bayern Munich in UCL 2023-24 semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, May 9: Diksha set for landmark 100th start on LET
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Man United’s Rashford, Martinez back in training ahead of Arsenal clash
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Jorginho targets silverware after signing new Arsenal deal
    AFP
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Arteta’s success with Arsenal could be a blueprint for Man United
    AP
  4. Thiago Silva to return to Brazilian club Fluminense after leaving Chelsea at end of season
    AP
  5. Premier League: Forest’s four-point deduction upheld by independent Appeal Board
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: RCB 185/3 (16), Kohli nears 100 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru cruising to big total
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Man United’s Rashford, Martinez back in training ahead of Arsenal clash
    Reuters
  3. Grand Chess Tour 2024, Round 3: Arjun holds Carlsen, quiet start for Gukesh
    PTI
  4. Explained: Why was Real Madrid’s first goal disallowed by VAR against Bayern Munich in UCL 2023-24 semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, May 9: Diksha set for landmark 100th start on LET
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment