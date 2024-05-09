Spanish teenager Pau Cubarsi, who has been turning heads with his mature performances in central defence in his breakout season, has extended his contract with Barcelona until 2027, the La Liga side announced in a statement on Thursday.
“FC Barcelona and player Pau Cubarsi have reached an agreement to extend his contract, which will tie him to the club until 30 June 2027,” wrote Barca, adding that the new contract contains a release clause worth 500 million euros ($537 million).
The 17-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise since being thrown into action by coach Xavi Hernandez in January and, along with 16-year-old winger Lamine Yamal, is the new face of a rejuvenated Barca.
ALSO READ: Racism in La Liga: Atletico Madrid wins appeal over racist abuse sanction
He has put in some outstanding performances, notably in the Champions League against Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain, and has provided the stability that had been lacking in a shaky Catalan defence.
Called up to the Spanish national team for a friendly against Colombia after just a dozen appearances for his club, Cubarsi is expected to be part of La Roja’s squad for Euro 2024 in Germany next June.
Latest on Sportstar
- PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: RCB 20/1 (3), Kaverappa removes Du Plessis on debut; Virat Kohli dropped twice
- La Liga: Spain prodigy Cubarsi extends stay at Barcelona with 500 million euro release clause
- ‘Competing in Diamond League and then Federation Nationals not good for Neeraj,’ says former Indian Javelin Throw medallist Kashinath
- ISL 2023-24: Best matches of the 10th edition of the Indian Super League
- Indian sports wrap, May 9: Diksha set for landmark 100th start on LET
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE