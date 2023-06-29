MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Duleep Trophy: Sindhu, Harshit tons put North Zone in total command against North East Zone

The duo took North to a mammoth 540 for eight declared. In reply, a nervy North East moved to 65 for three in a rain-affected final session.

Published : Jun 29, 2023 18:33 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
Harshit Rana of North Zone in action against North-East Zone in Duleep Trophy at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.
Harshit Rana of North Zone in action against North-East Zone in Duleep Trophy at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Harshit Rana of North Zone in action against North-East Zone in Duleep Trophy at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain/ The Hindu

Nishant Sindhu (150, 245b, 18x4, 3x6) and Harshit Rana (122 n.o., 86b, 12x4, 9x4) piled on the runs to put North Zone in a commanding position against North East Zone on the second day of their Duleep Trophy quarterfinal at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Thursday.

Sindhu and Harshit - a study in contrast - took North to a mammoth 540 for eight declared. In reply, a nervy North East moved to 65 for three in a rain-affected final session.

Read More: Duleep Trophy 2023: Central Zone bowlers stun East before openers consolidate lead

Sindhu, 76 overnight, took a classical approach. The 19-year-old southpaw drove and cut well to reach his third First Class century in 13 matches. This was also Sindhu’s highest score in this format.

Sindhu played the anchor role in a 130-run seventh-wicket stand with Pulkit Narang (46, 120b, 6x4), before shutting North East out of the contest with a 104-run eighth-wicket partnership alongside Harshit.

Harshit, who featured in six matches as a pace bowler for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in this year’s IPL, made a strong case as a useful lower order batter. Harshit symbolised power hitting - tonking huge sixes and halting play as officials scurried to retrieve the ball.

Read More: Chris Gayle: India, England and Australia playing bulk of Test matches will eventually kill the game

The 21-year-old Harshit, playing only his sixth First Class match, fancies himself as a batter. “From the start, my club coaches have encouraged me to bat. Whenever I get the chance, I want to contribute runs. I love to bat - be it in nets or matches. If I get balls in my area, I will go for it,” Harshit said.

Harshit’s career took an upward turn when he was included in the KKR squad as a replacement for injured pacer Rasikh Salam in the 2022 IPL season. The Delhi cricketer came highly recommended by KKR batter Nitish Rana.

Harshit is grateful to Nitish for the big break. “Nitish bhaiya has always supported me. I attended the KKR trials only because he recommended my name. He helped kickstart my career,” Harshit said.

Harshit later came good with the ball, taking out North East captain R. Jonathan leg-before with an in-dipper. Fellow seamers Siddharth Kaul and Baltej Singh took a wicket each to pin North East on the mat.

Related Topics

Duleep Trophy /

Harshit Rana /

Nishant Sindhu /

Nitish Rana /

Siddharth Kaul

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy: Sindhu, Harshit tons put North Zone in total command against North East Zone
    Ashwin Achal
  2. Indian women’s team to tour Bangladesh for ODIs, T20Is
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Ministry clears Vinesh and Bajrang’s foreign training proposals
    PTI
  4. Indumathi strikes as Tamil Nadu downs Haryana to win the senior National Women’s Football Champion
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Crawley, Duckett continue for England; 2nd session begins
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Duleep Trophy: Sindhu, Harshit tons put North Zone in total command against North East Zone
    Ashwin Achal
  2. BCCI to review policy on retired players’ participation in overseas franchise leagues
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Agarkar quits DC after throwing his hat in BCCI selection ring
    PTI
  4. Chris Gayle: India, England and Australia playing bulk of Test matches will eventually kill the game
    PTI
  5. Ganguly on Rahane’s elevation as Test vice-captain: ‘Don’t understand the thought process behind it’
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy: Sindhu, Harshit tons put North Zone in total command against North East Zone
    Ashwin Achal
  2. Indian women’s team to tour Bangladesh for ODIs, T20Is
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Ministry clears Vinesh and Bajrang’s foreign training proposals
    PTI
  4. Indumathi strikes as Tamil Nadu downs Haryana to win the senior National Women’s Football Champion
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Crawley, Duckett continue for England; 2nd session begins
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment