PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7PM; Punjab Kings faces Royal Challengers Bengaluru in must win game

PBKS vs RCB Live Score: Catch the live score and updates from the IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru being played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

Updated : May 09, 2024 18:18 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from the IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru being played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

  • May 09, 2024 18:18
    Dream11 Prediction

    WICKET KEEPERS

    Dinesh Karthik, Prabhsimran Singh

    BATTERS

    Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli (c), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma

    ALL ROUNDERS

    Cameron Green, Will Jacks (vc)

    BOWLERS

    Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Siraj

    Team Composition: PBKS 5-6 RCB | Credits Left: 14

  • May 09, 2024 17:52
    Royal Challengers Bengaluru Predicted XI

    Bat 1st: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Cameron Green, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar.

    Bowl 1st: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Cameron Green, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Dayal.

    Impact Player options: Rajat Patidar/Yash Dayal, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar.

  • May 09, 2024 17:24
    IPL qualification scenarios explained!!

    IPL 2024 Playoffs qualification scenarios: What each team needs to do? Who can play Qualifier, Eliminator? — Explained

    IPL 2024: With 14 games to go in the league stage, as many as nine teams remain in the hunt to advance to the playoffs

  • May 09, 2024 17:14
    Punjab Kings Predicted XI

    Bat 1st: Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada.

    Bowl 1st: Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

    Impact Player options: Arshdeep Singh/Prabhsimran Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone

  • May 09, 2024 16:54
    How has the Impact Player rule fared so far?

    IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

    Allowing teams to substitute players mid-match has led to a growing reliance on specialists, diminishing the importance of all-round players.

  • May 09, 2024 16:26
    PBKS vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL

    Matches played: 32

    Punjab Kings won: 17

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 15

    Last result: RCB won by four wickets (Bengaluru; 2024)

  • May 09, 2024 16:11
    IPL 2024 Points Table

    IPL 2024 Points Table updated SRH vs LSG: Sunrisers Hyderabad moves to third place after beating Lucknow Super Giants

    IPL 2024: Check the latest points table and standings after Match 57 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants

  • May 09, 2024 16:01
    PBKS vs RCB match preview

    PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2024: In-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru faces unpredictable Punjab Kings as playoffs race intensifies

    IPL 2024: As the race for the playoffs intensifies, Royal Challengers Bengaluru takes on Punjab Kings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday.

  • May 09, 2024 15:59
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    Which TV channel will broadcast Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match on May 9?

    The Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

    How can one watch the live streaming of Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match online?

    The Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

  • May 09, 2024 15:58
    SQUADS

    Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

