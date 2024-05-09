PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7PM; Punjab Kings faces Royal Challengers Bengaluru in must win game

Key Updates
- May 09, 2024 18:18Dream11 Prediction
WICKET KEEPERS
Dinesh Karthik, Prabhsimran Singh
BATTERS
Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli (c), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma
ALL ROUNDERS
Cameron Green, Will Jacks (vc)
BOWLERS
Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Siraj
Team Composition: PBKS 5-6 RCB | Credits Left: 14
- May 09, 2024 17:52Royal Challengers Bengaluru Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Cameron Green, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar.
Bowl 1st: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Cameron Green, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Dayal.
Impact Player options: Rajat Patidar/Yash Dayal, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar.
- May 09, 2024 17:14Punjab Kings Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada.
Bowl 1st: Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.
Impact Player options: Arshdeep Singh/Prabhsimran Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone
- May 09, 2024 16:26PBKS vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 32
Punjab Kings won: 17
Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 15
Last result: RCB won by four wickets (Bengaluru; 2024)
- May 09, 2024 16:01PBKS vs RCB match preview
- May 09, 2024 15:59LIVE STREAMING INFO
Which TV channel will broadcast Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match on May 9?
The Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
How can one watch the live streaming of Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match online?
The Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
- May 09, 2024 15:58SQUADS
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL 2024 Playoffs qualification scenarios explained: What each team needs to do qualify? Who can play Qualifier, Eliminator?
- BAN-W vs IND-W 5th T20I Live Score: BAN 109/6 (17) in 157 chase, Asha Sobhana removes dangerous Ritu Moni
- PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7PM; Punjab Kings faces Royal Challengers Bengaluru in must win game
- PBKS vs RCB Live Toss update, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin toss between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru?
- Saudi Smash 2024: Manika Batra loses to Hina Hayata in quarterfinals
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE