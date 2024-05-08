PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2024: In-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru faces unpredictable Punjab Kings as playoffs race intensifies

Overcoming a dismal start to the season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru bounced back in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 with three consecutive victories. And as the race for the playoffs intensifies, it hopes to ride on the momentum against Punjab Kings to stay in the hunt.

However, it won’t be an easy task against the unpredictable Kings, who will be playing their last home game at the picturesque HPCA Stadium here on Thursday.

Though both teams have eight points from 11 games, RCB enjoys a better Net Run Rate and can still make it to the playoffs if it wins all its remaining three games. However, it would need quite a bit of luck and some other results going its way.

While injuries have been a concern, the Kings have had a dismal outing on home turf, having lost five of its six games and need to get the house in order after an inexplicable batting collapse against Chennai Super Kings in its previous outing.

The absence of its regular captain Shikhar Dhawan has hurt the home team’s batting, whereas RCB comes into the game with a lot of confidence.

Virat Kohli has been a consistent performer at the top while captain Faf du Plessis found his mojo with an aggressive 64 against Gujarat Titans in the previous outing. Will Jacks’ match-winning century in the game against the Titans in Ahmedabad and Cameron Green’s all-round contribution will also bolster the team’s balance.

On a surface that could offer a bit of help to the seamers early on, the Kings will bank on the pacers - Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh - to make an impact with the new ball while Harshal Patel and captain Sam Curran would look to ensure runs are not leaked in the middle overs.

However, if it hopes to end its home run on a high, the Kings’ batting department needs to step up and regroup. While the focus will be on the in-form Shashank Singh, it will be important for the seasoned Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh to be more consistent and provide a head start to the innings.