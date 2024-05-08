MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2024: In-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru faces unpredictable Punjab Kings as playoffs race intensifies

Though both teams have eight points from 11 games, RCB enjoys a better Net Run Rate and can still make it to the playoffs if it wins all its remaining three games and some other results going its way.

Published : May 08, 2024 18:04 IST , DHARAMSALA - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
FILE PHOTO: Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli is the current Orange Cap holder with 542 runs in 11 games.
FILE PHOTO: Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli is the current Orange Cap holder with 542 runs in 11 games. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli is the current Orange Cap holder with 542 runs in 11 games. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu

Overcoming a dismal start to the season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru bounced back in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 with three consecutive victories. And as the race for the playoffs intensifies, it hopes to ride on the momentum against Punjab Kings to stay in the hunt.

However, it won’t be an easy task against the unpredictable Kings, who will be playing their last home game at the picturesque HPCA Stadium here on Thursday.

Though both teams have eight points from 11 games, RCB enjoys a better Net Run Rate and can still make it to the playoffs if it wins all its remaining three games. However, it would need quite a bit of luck and some other results going its way.

While injuries have been a concern, the Kings have had a dismal outing on home turf, having lost five of its six games and need to get the house in order after an inexplicable batting collapse against Chennai Super Kings in its previous outing.

READ | Shashank Singh: Feels good when someone refers to me as a find

The absence of its regular captain Shikhar Dhawan has hurt the home team’s batting, whereas RCB comes into the game with a lot of confidence.

Virat Kohli has been a consistent performer at the top while captain Faf du Plessis found his mojo with an aggressive 64 against Gujarat Titans in the previous outing. Will Jacks’ match-winning century in the game against the Titans in Ahmedabad and Cameron Green’s all-round contribution will also bolster the team’s balance.

On a surface that could offer a bit of help to the seamers early on, the Kings will bank on the pacers - Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh - to make an impact with the new ball while Harshal Patel and captain Sam Curran would look to ensure runs are not leaked in the middle overs.

However, if it hopes to end its home run on a high, the Kings’ batting department needs to step up and regroup. While the focus will be on the in-form Shashank Singh, it will be important for the seasoned Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh to be more consistent and provide a head start to the innings.

Related stories

Related Topics

Royal Challengers Bengaluru /

Punjab Kings /

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Virat Kohli

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2024: In-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru faces unpredictable Punjab Kings as playoffs race intensifies
    Shayan Acharya
  2. SRH vs LSG Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Toss at 7pm IST, Hyderabad rains update, storm forecast; pitch, outfield report
    Team Sportstar
  3. AIFF Executive Committee approves Anti-Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Policy
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants eye playoffs race advantage; Weather, rain updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after DC vs RR: Delhi Capitals joins LSG, CSK, SRH in mid-table scramble for playoffs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2024: In-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru faces unpredictable Punjab Kings as playoffs race intensifies
    Shayan Acharya
  2. SRH vs LSG Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Toss at 7pm IST, Hyderabad rains update, storm forecast; pitch, outfield report
    Team Sportstar
  3. SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants eye playoffs race advantage; Weather, rain updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Royals captain Samson fined 30 per cent match fees for breaching IPL Code of Conduct
    PTI
  5. DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Fraser-McGurk goes ‘nuts’ after a jolt from Boult
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2024: In-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru faces unpredictable Punjab Kings as playoffs race intensifies
    Shayan Acharya
  2. SRH vs LSG Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Toss at 7pm IST, Hyderabad rains update, storm forecast; pitch, outfield report
    Team Sportstar
  3. AIFF Executive Committee approves Anti-Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Policy
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants eye playoffs race advantage; Weather, rain updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after DC vs RR: Delhi Capitals joins LSG, CSK, SRH in mid-table scramble for playoffs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment