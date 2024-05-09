IPL 2024 Points Table updated PBKS vs RCB match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru remains seventh; Punjab Kings eliminated

Royal Challengers Bengaluru continued to remain in contention for a playoff spot after beating Punjab Kings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday.
Despite the win, the team remained seventh in the points table. Punjab on the other hand dropped one place to ninth in the standings and become the second team to be eliminated from the playoff race.
On Wednesday, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Lucknow Super Giants to move up to third place in the standings with 14 points. LSG, on the other hand, lost ground in its playoffs chase, sitting on 6th place with 12 points from 12 games.
The win also meant that Mumbai Indians became the first team to be knocked out from this edition.
Kolkata Knight Riders remains on the top spot with 16 points from 11 matches, just ahead of Rajasthan Royals on net run rate.
Here’s what the standings look like after the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 game:
|Position
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|8
|3
|16
|+1.453
|2.
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|8
|3
|16
|+0.476
|3.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|14
|+0.41
|4.
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|6
|5
|12
|+0.700
|5.
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|6
|6
|12
|-0.316
|6.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|6
|6
|12
|-0.769
|7.
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|12
|5
|7
|10
|+0.217
|8.
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|4
|8
|8
|-0.212
|9.
|Punjab Kings
|12
|4
|8
|8
|-0.423
|10.
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|4
|7
|8
|-1.320
(Updated after PBKS vs RCB on May 9)
