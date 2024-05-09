Federation Cup is not an afterthought, I love participating in India – Neeraj Chopra ahead of Diamond League

It is official, Neeraj Chopra will be participating at the Federation Cup in Bhubaneswar next week, less than a week after opening his season at the Diamond League here on Friday.

And while there have been some concerns on it affecting his preparations for the Paris Olympics, the reigning Olympic javelin throw champion is aware of his role in Indian athletics is beyond simply winning medals.

“I love participating in India because I want more people to follow athletics and I know there are few of us who can raise its profile in India. I have always wanted to compete in India, in an international competition with both Indian and foreign throwers. That hasn’t happened so far, hopefully soon, but I feel good competing at home, in front of home crowds. It will be good for Indians to come and see and support athletics more. I spoke to the federation and there was always talk of my coming home for competition.

“We discussed about Inter-State meet also (in June) but then decided it was too close to Paris and I am also not sure of my competition schedule at that time. The closer it gets to the Olympics, the more selective it gets, so we decided on the Federation Cup. I have never thought as to why I should go for the Federation Cup instead of an international event elsewhere,” he insisted.

Neeraj won’t be alone, though, with fellow Olympic qualifier and local favourite Kishore Kumar Jena also in action at home for the first time since the Asian Games.

“I am excited to perform in front of my own people, they always give a lot of love and support. Of course Neeraj bhai is a national icon and everyone’s favourite but I think, maybe, since it’s my home ground, I might get that wee bit extra support,” Jena laughed.

Making his Diamond League debut, Jena insisted there was no nervousness. “A little bit of anxiety is always good before big tournaments. But I am not nervous, I am just happy to compete with the big names here, these will be the same guys at the Olympics. I started 2023 with a season’s best and that’s what I am hoping for here also, only thinking about getting better without any target in mind,” he said.

As for the pressure of competing against Neeraj, Jena had no doubts. “I have learnt a lot from him. In fact, when competing with him anywhere, I feel very little pressure because he takes it all! But it really feels very good and with (DP) Manu also there, more the merrier, both of us and the country,” Jena added.

Chopra, in fact, hinted he might train more at home, post Paris, if everything went well. “There is no issue with facilities in India and I know it is good for my profile and good for Indian athletics also if I train in India but it gets too hectic, there are too many functions! I also want to be with my family but right now, I want to train more,” he shrugged.

He still doesn’t think of himself as a bonafide star, though. “Yes, people know me after Tokyo but it’s not like cricket, I am not like Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni! But people do recognise when I go home and I think it’s good for Indian athletics. People know about javelin throw now and follow athletics more, so it’s a good thing for everyone,” he said.